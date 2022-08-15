Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
fox17.com
Police called to Nashville hotel used for TSU housing 298 times in two years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Best Western on Brick Church Pike where Tennessee State University (TSU) is housing overflow students has had 298 responses by Metro Police in the past 2-years. Those students applied to live on campus and reached out to FOX17 News because they were worried about their...
fox17.com
Voting period opens for Tennessee toddler who landed national mullet competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just four years old, a young Gallatin boy is already setting high goals with his "business in the front" attitude. Michael Miles, who goes by the name of Hudson, has made the USA Mullet Championship's top 25 list for the 2022 competition. The online voting period began Monday and will be open through Friday. To cast your vote, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
fox17.com
Human remains found in Lebanon belong to girl missing from Murfreesboro
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found in a wooded area in Wilson County belong to a 22-year-old girl who was reported missing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee by her family. Wilson County deputies responded to a property on Trammel Lane in the southeastern portion of Wilson County on Aug. 6...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A Tennessee man was charged with assaulting a police officer in Hopkinsville after camera footage was reviewed Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Gregory Thomason was involved in a collision at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard. During the investigation, Thomason was reportedly aggressive towards officers he...
fox17.com
Clarksville student hit crossing street after school, life-flighted to Vanderbilt
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After school on Friday, a Clarksville high school student was reportedly hit as they were crossing the street and life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) said they were told reports of the student walking across the street to meet his guardian at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Scottsville men have been arrested following an investigation by the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsville Police Department. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW MUGS) Timothy Austin, 48, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession...
westkentuckystar.com
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
fox17.com
Trigg County Sheriff investigates attempt to steal cattle from local farm
TRIGG COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A criminal mischief investigation has been opening in Trigg County following what appears to be an attempt to steal cattle from a local farm. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has reported that Sheriff Aaron Acree is conducting a criminal mischief investigation regarding an attempt to steal cattle from a local farm. Police say that a bullet and shell casing were recovered from the scene.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
fox17.com
Two Metro Police employees given written reprimands after editing body camera footage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) held a presser Wednesday where they announced two of their employees were given written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse words from body-worn camera footage. MNPD discussed the body-worm camera footage that was incorrectly edited and they also released...
New Hanson Elementary School building delayed again
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The new building for Hanson Elementary School has had its completion date pushed back once again. A spokesperson with the Hopkins County School System says the new completion date is now scheduled for mid-February. Officials with the construction company say the reason for the delay is labor issues and rainy weather. Currently, the […]
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Trigg County Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
Comments / 0