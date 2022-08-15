ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Morgan State University Unveils New $95 Million Residence Hall

By Airiel Sharice
 3 days ago

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Summer is winding down and classrooms are opening back up, and for returning students at Morgan State, move-in day just became a little sweeter.

Morgan State University opened its newest state-of-the-art residence hall over the weekend. It is the first in 30 years.

The new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall is ten stories high and features a wellness and counseling center, three lounges per floor, fitness centers, a study room and a convenience store.

The hall will also feature a dining hall set to open later this year.

Returning students are scheduled to move in this coming weekend. Classes for students begin on August 22.

