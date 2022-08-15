Read full article on original website
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Pickett 1st team reps, new center, punter love-Day 17 of Steelers camp
Kenny Pickett got a little run with the first team as Mike Tomlin updates on injured players continuing to work back with a new center in Day 17 of Steelers camp
Steelers Add Isaiahh Loudermilk to Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers are now down a defensive end.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
Steelers and Panthers Quarterback Updates
The latest on the QB1 battles in Pittsburgh and Carolina.
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Drew Lock To Miss Start Against Bears
Per Dugar, Geno will get the start against Chicago, with Jacob Eason being his backup. “Can assume Geno Smith will start against the Bears on Thursday, with Jacob Eason getting a bunch of reps too. Eason didn’t play against Pittsburgh and hasn’t gotten a ton of reps in camp. Drew Lock can return to the team next week.”
Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky heap huge praise on WR – and it’s not George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had several young wide receivers turning heads. First, it was rookie George Pickens. Now Gunner Olszewski has begun to make an impact. Gunner Olszewski spent the first three seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. During these first three years, he was used both heavily on kick and punt returns, and at wide receiver.
Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson being suspended 11 games
NFL fans on Twitter react to the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season. After Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watston struggled in his preseason debut for the team, the Browns and Watson finally get an answer on just how long Watson will be suspended for the 2022 NFL season.
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season
It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
Did Both Sides Get What They Wanted in the Deshaun Watson Settlement?
Optics are very important to the NFL, and whether the punishment for the Browns quarterback is enough is up to you.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason game vs. Bears
Drew Lock earned his first reps of training camp with the Seahawks’ first-string offense today and Pete Carroll named him the starter for Thursday night’s preseason game against the Bears. That arrangement didn’t last long thanks to the pandemic. The team just announced that Lock has tested...
Yardbarker
Is Russell Wilson still an elite quarterback?
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, but is he still elite? On Sunday, the NFL Network began releasing its list of top 100 players, a ranking voted on by the players. Wilson ranked No. 61, behind the Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (No. 57). Two years ago, Wilson ranked second overall. He ranked 12th last year.
Yardbarker
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
NFL・
Arizona Football 2022 Preview: A Reason For Hope
Arizona football enters 2022 season ready to rebound after rough 1-23 stretch. The Arizona football program has found wins hard to come by over the last few seasons. To say the Arizona Wildcats have struggled is quite an understatement. Since week 6 of the 2019 season, the Wildcats have posted a 1-23 record, with the lone win coming against a covid-depleted Cal Bears team last season in an ugly 10-3 fashion.
Insight on Each of the True Freshmen on the Offensive Line
Matt Moore lists what he likes about each of his new big guys up front.
Notre Dame Football: 3 freshmen who could start in 2022
Notre Dame football brings in an impressive freshman class in 2022 and these are the three guys who I could see starting at some point. Great programs reload instead of rebuilding every so often and with the Irish losing their starting quarterback, two-time 1,000-yard rusher, and All-American safety, they’ll have to reload in 2022.
FanSided
