Pittsburgh, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Drew Lock To Miss Start Against Bears

Per Dugar, Geno will get the start against Chicago, with Jacob Eason being his backup. “Can assume Geno Smith will start against the Bears on Thursday, with Jacob Eason getting a bunch of reps too. Eason didn’t play against Pittsburgh and hasn’t gotten a ton of reps in camp. Drew Lock can return to the team next week.”
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson being suspended 11 games

NFL fans on Twitter react to the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season. After Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watston struggled in his preseason debut for the team, the Browns and Watson finally get an answer on just how long Watson will be suspended for the 2022 NFL season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Is Russell Wilson still an elite quarterback?

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, but is he still elite? On Sunday, the NFL Network began releasing its list of top 100 players, a ranking voted on by the players. Wilson ranked No. 61, behind the Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (No. 57). Two years ago, Wilson ranked second overall. He ranked 12th last year.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
NFL
FanSided

Arizona Football 2022 Preview: A Reason For Hope

Arizona football enters 2022 season ready to rebound after rough 1-23 stretch. The Arizona football program has found wins hard to come by over the last few seasons. To say the Arizona Wildcats have struggled is quite an understatement. Since week 6 of the 2019 season, the Wildcats have posted a 1-23 record, with the lone win coming against a covid-depleted Cal Bears team last season in an ugly 10-3 fashion.
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: 3 freshmen who could start in 2022

Notre Dame football brings in an impressive freshman class in 2022 and these are the three guys who I could see starting at some point. Great programs reload instead of rebuilding every so often and with the Irish losing their starting quarterback, two-time 1,000-yard rusher, and All-American safety, they’ll have to reload in 2022.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

