wchstv.com
Debris removal continues after devastating Kanawha flood; tetanus shots being provided
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Debris removal continued in Kanawha County on Thursday after a devastating flood in Kanawha County, and county officials were administering tetanus shots to protect people exposed to floodwaters. The aftermath of a flood that damaged more than 100 homes in the county on Monday...
wchstv.com
'We're completely cut off,' resident says day after floods hit Eastern Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's hard to get a handle on the slippery mess left behind from Monday's flooding that was still blocking West Virginia highways 16 and 39 in Fayette County Tuesday. The half-a-foot of rain took out the highway bridge on Carbondale Road in Smithers. It's a...
WVDOH road crews gaining ground to clear mudslides and reopen roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties continue to work long hours to clear mudslides and reopen roads in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by heavy localized thunderstorms. “The Cannelton Hollow area and...
Homeowners begin cleaning after flood waters race throughout Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The flood waters that came through Smithers left a wake of devastation. The people in the small community began to clean up their homes and yards on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. One homeowner, Robert Vanmeter, said he suffered a similar loss in 2001. “The same thing happened 21 years ago, almost […]
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
wchstv.com
Road crews opt for nighttime working hours in MacCorkle Avenue reconstruction project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Construction crews are now working nighttime hours to steady improve Kanawha City roadways. Andy Womack has been supervising efforts to install drainpipes, storm drains and gutters along MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd to 40th streets. “It hasn’t been visible to the public, but we’ve been trucking...
wchsnetwork.com
DEP responds to destroyed sewer line along Cannelton Hollow
MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. — The state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies are working on a plan to change sewage treatment at Mount Olive State Prison in Fayette County after the sewer line below the prison was destroyed in Monday’s flash flood. State DEP Secretary Harold Ward...
wchstv.com
Fields of heartbreak: Flooding leaves mess at Eastern Kanawha youth sports complexes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — After heavy rain and flooding on Monday, community volunteers are left to pick up the debris that turned the area around two youth sports complexes in Eastern Kanawha County into a muddy mess. "I started playing here when I was 8 years old," Dean...
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
wchstv.com
Flood cleanup of debris continues; push to get cleaning supplies announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two days after a devastating flood in Kanawha and Fayette counties, efforts were being made to get cleaning supplies to those affected by the raging waters and to help pick up the scattered debris. In Kanawha County, residents were being asked to place flood debris...
WSAZ
Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
WSAZ
Accident temporarily shuts down lanes of Goff Mountain Road
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been transported to the hospital Wednesday following an accident along Goff Mountain Road, dispatchers confirm. Emergency crews temporarily shut down two lanes of Goff Mountain Road. State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and members of Tyler Mountain Fire Department are on...
WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight. “It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack,...
wchstv.com
Local business and neighbors come together to help cleanup after devastating flood
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Devastation as flood waters consume an entire neighborhood in Kanawha County, but there are signs of hope as neighbors and a local business are coming together to help cleanup. "A muddy, muddy mess," Jessica Hudson tells Eyewitness News, as she surveys the devastation spread up...
Jefferson Road open after natural gas leak
UPDATE (8:30 P.M. on Aug. 16, 2022): The South Charleston Department says Jefferson Road is now open after a natural gas leak between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek. UPDATE (6:30 P.M. on Aug. 16, 2022): Metro 911 says Jefferson Road between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek will be closed for a minimum of two or […]
Metro News
Residents along Kanawha River tributaries cleanup after flash flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley are trying to dry out this morning after a terrifying night. Those living in hollows stemming from U.S. Route 60 were awakened in the middle the night to water rising in the nearby creeks and creeping toward their property. Some had to be removed from their homes in a boat.
wchstv.com
Flood warning issued for Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A flood warning was issued Tuesday for central Fayette County. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. At about 5:10 p.m., local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the area, causing flooding in Fayetteville. Video courtesy below...
wchsnetwork.com
NWS Charleston, Kanawha County officials review storm system, damage from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — In what resulted in Gov. Jim Justice declaring a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties, some portions of those counties received up to five and six inches of rain overnight Sunday into Monday that resulted in flash flooding. The Kanawha County Emergency Operations...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
