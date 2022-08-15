ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithers, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, WV
City
Smithers, WV
State
Georgia State
City
Cedar Grove, WV
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

DEP responds to destroyed sewer line along Cannelton Hollow

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. — The state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies are working on a plan to change sewage treatment at Mount Olive State Prison in Fayette County after the sewer line below the prison was destroyed in Monday’s flash flood. State DEP Secretary Harold Ward...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Volunteers#Cannelton Hollow
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAZ

Accident temporarily shuts down lanes of Goff Mountain Road

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been transported to the hospital Wednesday following an accident along Goff Mountain Road, dispatchers confirm. Emergency crews temporarily shut down two lanes of Goff Mountain Road. State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and members of Tyler Mountain Fire Department are on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jefferson Road open after natural gas leak

UPDATE (8:30 P.M. on Aug. 16, 2022): The South Charleston Department says Jefferson Road is now open after a natural gas leak between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek. UPDATE (6:30 P.M. on Aug. 16, 2022): Metro 911 says Jefferson Road between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek will be closed for a minimum of two or […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Residents along Kanawha River tributaries cleanup after flash flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley are trying to dry out this morning after a terrifying night. Those living in hollows stemming from U.S. Route 60 were awakened in the middle the night to water rising in the nearby creeks and creeping toward their property. Some had to be removed from their homes in a boat.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Flood warning issued for Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A flood warning was issued Tuesday for central Fayette County. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. At about 5:10 p.m., local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the area, causing flooding in Fayetteville. Video courtesy below...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy