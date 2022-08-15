ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80

As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County

FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
biltmorebeacon.com

Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's

Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
my40.tv

Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning in Hendersonville to close

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Hendersonville business is closing its doors. Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning will stop accepting clothing at noon Saturday. The business will remain open for pickups until everyone gets their cleaned clothing back. Third-generation owner Jeff Miller said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with...
my40.tv

Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Henderson County District Attorney will not file criminal charges in the shooting death of 3-year-old Aylee Gordon. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Aylee’s death was a tragic accident resulting from improper storage of a loaded and unsecured gun. The weapon belonged to Aylee’s 28-year-old half-brother who was visiting the family for Christmas.
my40.tv

Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
