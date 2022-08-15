Read full article on original website
my40.tv
$2,200 donation will help Western Carolina Rescue Ministries feed the hungry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina Rescue Ministries has received $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help provide food for neighbors in their time of need. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will use the gift to contribute to a budget for its chef to purchase ingredients that...
my40.tv
Education, communication, shelters: Panel explores ways to help homeless on cold nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Community Shelter Steering Committee met Tuesday evening to cultivate new ways to approach the area's shelter season, also known as Code Purple nights. “We’re concerned that winter is coming,” the committee's Melanie Robertson said. “We have a lot of unhoused population here...
my40.tv
Haywood County nonprofits funnel donations back into flood-damaged community
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in Haywood County. Some places in the hardest hit areas have been able to rebuild with the help of neighbors and federal and local funding. But there's still...
Mountain Xpress
Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80
As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
1 year after storm devastated Haywood County, volunteers continue to rebuild homes
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — On Aug. 17, 2021, Jeremy Hill had just picked up his 7-year-old son from school when it started to rain. The rain picked up in intensity, and the Pigeon River, which Hill couldn't even see from his front steps, began to climb over the ledge and pour into his neighborhood in Canton.
my40.tv
'He's always with me': On anniversary of devastating flooding, survivors hoping to heal
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — August 17, 2022, marks one year since western North Carolina was belted by the wrath of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants. Raging floodwaters brought on by the storm destroyed everything in its path, with Cruso and Canton hit hardest. The historic flooding caused millions of dollars worth of damage and killed six people.
my40.tv
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office streamlines process for bringing on lateral hires
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is trying to streamline the process for bringing on new hires from other agencies. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the department began a new process for lateral hires. They've taken their normal application process and pared it down for folks...
biltmorebeacon.com
Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's
Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
my40.tv
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
my40.tv
Buncombe County SROs train in crisis negotiation, threat assessment, rapid deployment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is integrating a new type of training for school Resource Officers ahead of the upcoming school year. Officers went through crisis negotiation training Tuesday. “We just saw the need this year to talk with the SROs about different methods...
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
my40.tv
Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning in Hendersonville to close
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Hendersonville business is closing its doors. Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning will stop accepting clothing at noon Saturday. The business will remain open for pickups until everyone gets their cleaned clothing back. Third-generation owner Jeff Miller said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with...
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
my40.tv
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County District Attorney will not file criminal charges in the shooting death of 3-year-old Aylee Gordon. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Aylee’s death was a tragic accident resulting from improper storage of a loaded and unsecured gun. The weapon belonged to Aylee’s 28-year-old half-brother who was visiting the family for Christmas.
my40.tv
Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
my40.tv
Small food bank in Asheville aims to make big impact on those fighting hard battles
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A small food bank is making a large impact helping some fight a lengthy health battle. Behind Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, in a small white building is Loving Food Resources food bank, focusing on helping folks with HIV/AIDS. There are three longtime volunteers who have been there about thirty years.
