Lake Forest, IL

Lake Forest Office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Made 18 Backpacks and 18 Personal Care Bags for Kids in Need Through Fill A Heart 4 Kids During Community Kindness 2022

 5 days ago
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
CHICAGO, IL
Lake Forest, IL
Michigan State
Illinois State
Lake Forest, IL
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Forest Park Review

Not the 4th, but park district plans fireworks for Thursday

The Park District of Forest Park will be holding a fireworks show and concert on Thursday, Aug. 18 in front of its main administrative building, 7501 Harrison St. Like many Chicago area municipalities, Forest Park cancelled its 4th of July fireworks show in the wake of the shooting in Highland Park earlier that morning out of respect for the victims.
FOREST PARK, IL
Eater

Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza

Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

More neglected Beagles coming to Chicago to find homes

CHICAGO - More Beagles are coming to Chicago. Despite facing overcrowding, Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society says they are committed to taking 15 to 30 neglected Beagles. The dogs are coming from a breeding facility on the East Coast that supported labs that tested on animals. The Humane Society of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter

Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit.  As for who’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra Union Pacific North train hits pedestrian near Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian Thursday evening near Highland Park.Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific North line trains were halted near Highland Park after the accident as of shortly before 6 p.m., and riders should expect extensive delays.By about 7:20 p.m., one track had reopened near the scene to allow for inbound trains to resume service.Around 8 p.m., Metra said outbound service was resuming with extensive delays.Further information was not immediately available.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?

Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks

This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
BATAVIA, IL

