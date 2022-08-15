Lake Forest Office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Made 18 Backpacks and 18 Personal Care Bags for Kids in Need Through Fill A Heart 4 Kids During Community Kindness 2022

Read full article on original website
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
Cooper Roberts update: Fundraiser planned for 8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting
A Glenview bar is planning to host a fundraiser to help the Roberts family as 8-year-old Cooper continues to recover after he was paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting.
Aurora High School teacher turns to social media to get school supplies for students
One educator in Aurora found a way to get her back-to-school list cleared using social media.
fox32chicago.com
2 charged in shooting death of Zion man in parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall
GURNEE, Ill. - A second man involved in the murder of a Zion man in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall last year was arrested Friday in the suburbs, police said. The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Zion, died...
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
Forest Park Review
Not the 4th, but park district plans fireworks for Thursday
The Park District of Forest Park will be holding a fireworks show and concert on Thursday, Aug. 18 in front of its main administrative building, 7501 Harrison St. Like many Chicago area municipalities, Forest Park cancelled its 4th of July fireworks show in the wake of the shooting in Highland Park earlier that morning out of respect for the victims.
Eater
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
