Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina, which had more liberal abortion laws than many other states in the South, saw those rights reduced on Wednesday when a federal judge ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated a law that banned the procedure after 20 weeks, a law that had been on the books but had gone unenforced because of a legal challenge.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO