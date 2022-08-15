ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
State
Florida State
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
City
Dallas, NC
State
Texas State
Wake County, NC
Education
State
Oregon State
cbs17

Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Person
Dan Haggerty
WRAL News

Women's lives are on the line with NC federal judge's latest abortion ruling, activists say

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina, which had more liberal abortion laws than many other states in the South, saw those rights reduced on Wednesday when a federal judge ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated a law that banned the procedure after 20 weeks, a law that had been on the books but had gone unenforced because of a legal challenge.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Traffic expected as NC State students return to campus

Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers should be prepared for extra traffic around North Carolina State University on Thursday as students begin moving back to campus. N.C. State officials said drivers should expect delays on the main highways surrounding campus, including Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street. Campus streets will also be...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 19-21)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Caribmask Carnival - The Raleigh-Durham AfroCaribbean-Association presents the 9th Annual CaribMask Carnival Parade and Festival Village on Saturday on Fayetteville Street. Parade begins at noon. The festival village will open a the close of the parade. Dog Daze...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRAL News

North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe

RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

