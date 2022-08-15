Read full article on original website
NC Sheriffs have raw conversation with WRAL News about safety after string of deputy shootings
Four sheriffs from across central North Carolina sat down with WRAL anchor Lena Tillett for a raw conversation about the safety of law enforcement officers. They candidly described how their deputies are feeling after a string of recent shootings, and explained what they need from the community in order to do their job better.
'It's chilling': Antisemitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood
"It's extremely upsetting, it's chilling."
cbs17
Wake County Schools officially approve no school for all students on Election Day, Juneteenth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a Wake County Public School System board meeting Tuesday, the board officially approved all year-round schools to have a “calendar out” day on Election Day. A “calendar out” day means no school for students and was made possible by “banked days” already...
Simulated active shooter response drill helps officers train for potential tragedy
Tarboro, N.C. — Edgecombe County held a full-scale active shooter drill at Tarboro High School on Wednesday morning. Dozens of sheriff’s deputies and police officers descended on the campus for a true-to-life simulation of unthinkable tragedy coming to their community. Organizers set off a shots fired call from...
Officials: Escaped inmate driving into Wake County, last sighted in Clayton
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Michael Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Authorities said he escaped in a food services van from...
cbs17
Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
Nearly half of police in NC didn’t report enough crime stats to the FBI. See if cops in your area did
Nearly half of law enforcement agencies in North Carolina failed to report a full year of crime data to the FBI, according to a published report.
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on NC streets: What can be done to address this?
Some groups of ATV riders in Durham say they have a larger purpose than joyriding.
Women's lives are on the line with NC federal judge's latest abortion ruling, activists say
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina, which had more liberal abortion laws than many other states in the South, saw those rights reduced on Wednesday when a federal judge ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated a law that banned the procedure after 20 weeks, a law that had been on the books but had gone unenforced because of a legal challenge.
Traffic expected as NC State students return to campus
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers should be prepared for extra traffic around North Carolina State University on Thursday as students begin moving back to campus. N.C. State officials said drivers should expect delays on the main highways surrounding campus, including Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street. Campus streets will also be...
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
Cary and Durham make list of hottest ZIP Codes in America
A couple in Cary who bought their home in the late 1990s said the value has tripled.
Tense scene in Durham, where dozens of police are gathered after a fatal shooting
Durham, N.C. — A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street after a flurry of bullets flew on Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were parked single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 19-21)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Caribmask Carnival - The Raleigh-Durham AfroCaribbean-Association presents the 9th Annual CaribMask Carnival Parade and Festival Village on Saturday on Fayetteville Street. Parade begins at noon. The festival village will open a the close of the parade. Dog Daze...
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
Inmate on the run after escaping jail in food services van
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Michael Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Authorities said he escaped in a food services van from...
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Armed robbery reported at Raleigh Food Lion, NC State police say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at the...
North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
Warrant: 2 shot while playing with toy Nerf guns outside North Carolina Mini Mart
A search warrant reveals two people were shot in Durham Aug. 12 while they were playing with nerf guns.
WRAL News
