ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states

By Kelsey Thompson
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5Ib7_0hIJyj2w00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin resident Peter McConville has always dreamed of visiting all 50 states. Now, he and his two friends have accomplished that goal — and broken a world record in the process.

McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for the fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States , completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes. The record was previously held by Thomas Cannon and Justin Morris, who had finished the trip in five days, 16 hours and 20 minutes.

KXAN INVESTIGATES: You can book a luxury apartment in Austin for a few nights; why renters say that’s pushing them out

Beginning in Vermont, the trio made their way through the continental U.S. before ditching their rental vehicle and flying from Washington to Alaska, concluding their trip in Hawaii. In total, they traveled more than 7,200 miles, spending roughly $12,000 on airfare, gas, food and other resources and 120 hours in a car.

“It was a bunch of relief,” McConville said on pulling off the trip. “But at the same time, it was like, we’ve been planning this for so long. We actually pulled this off. And like, everybody’s really excited.”

Their five-day trip began on May 13, and McConville said it was a race against the clock to make sure the three were moving as quickly and safely as possible throughout their journey. That doesn’t mean they didn’t get to take in some national landmarks, though.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464VBm_0hIJyj2w00
    Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes. (Courtesy: Peter McConville)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dd2jM_0hIJyj2w00
    Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes. (Courtesy: Peter McConville)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbNEG_0hIJyj2w00
    Peter McConville, an Austin resident and one of three men to break the world record for fastest visit to all 50 states. (Courtesy: Peter McConville)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhvS0_0hIJyj2w00
    Abdullahi Salah, one of three men to break the world record for fastest visit to all 50 states. (Courtesy: Peter McConville)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0wO8_0hIJyj2w00
    Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov, one of three men to break the world record for fastest visit to all 50 states. (Courtesy: Peter McConville)

Along the way, the three stopped in Times Square, visited Mount Rushmore and the Bonneville Salt Flats and watched the sunrise at the Grand Canyon. For him, McConville said their visit to the Grand Canyon was the most memorable.

“I can’t even describe what that experience was, not only because we were so tired, but we were seeing so much at once,” he said. “But being able to pull it off? Honestly, like, the best sunrise I’ve seen. It was amazing.”

The Guinness World Record discontinued listing speed records in its books in 1996, to try to deter prospective record breakers from reckless or dangerous driving. Instead, the group’s record is now listed by the All Fifty States Club as the fastest trip anyone has successfully completed to date.

POPULAR NOW: Scuba diver reunites man with UT class ring after it was lost in Lake Travis

McConville said he understood the reasoning behind Guinness’ removal of the category. The trip is physically demanding and exhausting, he said — and don’t get him started on only taking one shower in five days’ time.

“At the very end, we were on the plane, and everyone was so invested in what we were doing. And regardless of how badly we probably smelled, it was awesome to see not only the people on the plane, but the crew [invested],” he joked.

Once they landed in Hawaii, he said he and his friends spent nearly two days soaking up the island life before beginning their journey home.

As for what’s next, McConville said he hasn’t set his sights on any specific records he’s looking to tackle next. He said he’s always been driven by passion and new experiences, and if nothing else, he hopes this journey can inspire others to get out and explore.

“Do whatever you want to do,” he said. “If it’s out of your comfort zone, if it’s alone, whatever. Just try it. And I think it’ll be, way more times than not, a really good experience.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride

My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Airlines end three nonstop service routes out of Austin airport

After a long period of new flight expansions, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are doing away with some nonstop routes out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.American Airlines announced it will halt service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 3 this year alongside 31,000 other flights worldwide. No other airlines currently operate along that route.An American Airlines spokesperson told KXAN the route is not meeting performance expectations, however, there is still a direct route to San Juan via Dallas-Fort Worth.American has been widely expanding in Austin, recently announcing direct flights to Cozumel, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and seasonal routes to Vail, Colorado, Palm Springs and Orange County, California. Meanwhile, JetBlue is suspending nonstop service from Austin to Los Angeles and Newark as part of a larger change affecting 37 routes, starting in February 2023. Both direct routes are still supported by other airlines: Spirit and United offer direct routes to Newark while Alaska Airlines, American, Delta Air Lines, Southwest, Spirit and United offer direct service to Los Angeles.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
State
Hawaii State
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities:Houston (3.9%)San Antonio (3.1%)Dallas (2.8%)Areas out of state the other 13% have moved to include, Los Angeles, New York and Denver. On average, former Austinite moved to an area about 173 miles away for their job—9 miles below the national average.Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Guinness World Records#World Record#United States#Kxan
107-3 KISS-FM

Is This Weird Austin, Texas House Haunted By Shadow People?

One thing people like to do sometimes, much like myself, is look at houses they can or can't afford. It's always neat to see pieces of real estate, especially that define whatever state your living in. So what do you say to doing that right now? Let's take a look around and see if there's any interesting houses we can look at shall we? A quick scan of Zillow has revealed this house in Austin, Texas. 3 beds, 2 baths, all Texan if you ask us.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
teslarati.com

Tesla is opening its 4th Austin, TX showroom

Tesla is opening its fourth showroom in Austin, Texas according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction is expected to begin on September 26, 2022, and if all goes to plan, it will be completed by February 28, 2023. The new Tesla showroom will...
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Last Chance Dance Hall looking for its own last chance

Last Chance Dancehall, the second-oldest dancehall in Austin, has sat on U.S. Highway 290 between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs since 1946. But due to financial, structural and electrical issues, its owners are worried it might not be around for much longer. Karl and Teresa Parker took over Last Chance...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open

Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
LEANDER, TX
Eater

Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin

Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy