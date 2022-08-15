ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

AL.com

Motorcycle rider killed in Franklin County crash

A Vina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Franklin County. Cpl. Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 10:55 a.m. on Franklin County 88, about 10 miles east of Red Bay. Brandon S. George, 39, died when the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck. A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The crash occurred...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Vina man killed in Monday morning crash

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist died Monday morning, Aug. 15 in a crash in Franklin County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 10:55 on County Road 88 east of Red Bay. Brandon George, 39, of Vina, died after his motorcycle struck a...
VINA, AL
