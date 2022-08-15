Read full article on original website
Motorcycle rider killed in Franklin County crash
A Vina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Franklin County. Cpl. Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 10:55 a.m. on Franklin County 88, about 10 miles east of Red Bay. Brandon S. George, 39, died when the...
WAFF
39-year-old killed in Franklin Co. two-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle struck a truck. A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that Brandon George, 39, was killed when the 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The crash occurred...
wtva.com
Vina man killed in Monday morning crash
RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist died Monday morning, Aug. 15 in a crash in Franklin County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 10:55 on County Road 88 east of Red Bay. Brandon George, 39, of Vina, died after his motorcycle struck a...
Somerville man arrested after driving through pasture fence during police chase
A man was arrested after running through a pasture fence during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 ramp blocked until late Wednesday afternoon in Madison
The Madison Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of the Interstate 565 westbound exit to Wall Triana Highway until close to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said this is due to pavement repair on the exit. Earlier Wednesday, a tractor-trailer partially overturned there. See it in the video...
wtva.com
MHP: New Albany driver's license office temporarily closed
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol says its driver's license office in New Albany is temporarily closed until further notice. MHP made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 16. MHP did not provide a reason for the closure.
Man hits off-duty Decatur police officer with car
Officials say a man hit an off-duty Decatur Police officer with his car during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.
Man charged after children found shot during Decatur traffic stop
A suspect is in custody after three children were found shot during a traffic stop in Decatur.
Decatur man charged with vehicular assault of off-duty police officer
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots, according to Decatur police.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Athens motorcycle wreck
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Andrue Josiff Olson of Athens. Authorities are responding to a fatal wreck on U.S. 72 in Athens. The Athens Police Department says a man on a motorcycle was killed when he collided with another vehicle about 12:22 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 72 at Hastings Road.
wtva.com
Man charged with kidnapping, other crimes in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in a kidnapping and domestic violence case after deputies forced their way into his home to get him. Gregory Alan Coker Junior is charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, felony malicious mischief and obstructing access to emergency assistance.
wtva.com
Murder arrest made in Corinth for weekend shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with first-degree murder in Corinth. Robert Walker of Corinth is accused of shooting and killing Demetrius Atkins. According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night at approximately 10:40. Atkins was found on a back porch along Sara Lane. A motive is being...
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
Suspect in custody in shooting of 3 underage victims in north Alabama, authorities say
A suspect is in custody in connection with a Saturday night shooting involving three underage victims in north Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. Decatur patrol police officers placed the suspect, who was not immediately publicly identified, in custody on Wednesday, said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol...
wtva.com
Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
Cullman woman killed in Cullman County wreck
Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened on US-31 near mile marker 322, roughly two miles south of Cullman.
Investigation underway after 2 kids vanish from Walker County school for more than an hour
An investigation is underway after authorities say two young children left a Walker County elementary school and remained gone for more than an hour Tuesday before they were found by law enforcement officers. According to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson, police were notified at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday by a Walker...
WAAY-TV
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
Morgan County authorities detail recent jail overdoses
Numerous people reportedly overdosed in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.
Children found shot during traffic stop in north Alabama, police say
Three underage gunshot victims were discovered during a routine traffic stop in Decatur, according to law enforcement officials.
