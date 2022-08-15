UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Andrue Josiff Olson of Athens. Authorities are responding to a fatal wreck on U.S. 72 in Athens. The Athens Police Department says a man on a motorcycle was killed when he collided with another vehicle about 12:22 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 72 at Hastings Road.

ATHENS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO