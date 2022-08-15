ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

villagerpublishing.com

Art patrons will find nothing but deals at the 11th Annual Affordable Arts Festival

With artwork worth thousands priced at $100 (or less), the popular festival has raised more than $198,000 in scholarship money. The fastest growing arts festival in Colorado (and ranked among the top 40 in the nation) will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College, located at 5900 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.
LITTLETON, CO
lafayetteco.gov

23rd Annual Lafayette Peach Festival

23rd Annual Peach Festival centers around world famous all natural Palisade, Colorado peaches. Enjoy peach pies and peach cobbler. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers along with some of the finest artists from the Front Range and Western States will be showcased. Children's activities in 2 locations. Over 30,000 pounds of...
LAFAYETTE, CO
94.3 The X

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

It’ll Scare the ‘Dickens’ Out of You: Longmont’s Haunted Steakhouse

When it comes to dining out, you may not put 'scary' on your list of desires, but this restaurant in north Longmont may see you changing your mind. This restaurant/bar has been around for a long time, having just gotten a new name with new owners and a new vibe in 2020. The building was once owned by a relative of a famous author who once wrote about 'ghosts,' maybe this is why spirits seem to enjoy the place.
LONGMONT, CO
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO
aboutboulder.com

#1 Rated Restaurant Near the University of Colorado is Family Owned

In the neighborhood surrounding the University of Colorado, there are a lot of fantastic restaurants. Students at CU have access to a wide variety of high-quality options from which to choose. Trip Advisor ranked each of these restaurants based on their customers’ most recent reviews, and determined which establishment received the highest overall score. Rincon Argentino received the top score.
GREELEY, CO
Axios Denver

These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,

Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
COLORADO STATE

