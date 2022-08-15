Read full article on original website
4 arrested in drug ring bust at Boulder County Jail
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says investigators seized paper and photos saturated with methamphetamine and ketamine in the Boulder County Jail. They say the drugs were being sent in through mail. The six month-long investigation started when jail staff received an anonymous tip about the alleged crimes. Authorities say the...
Indiana Police Department Under Investigation for Arresting Man Who Officers Allegedly Did Not Want in Office
The Indiana-based Brookville Police Department is being investigated in connection with some of its officers arresting a man for rape because they did not want him to run for office, according to local reports. Because the man is not facing any charges, we and other media outlets are not disclosing...
Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
MSP troopers find $1 million worth of cocaine scattered at crash scene after I-94 traffic stop
Michigan State Police are touting the seizure of 22 pounds of illegal drugs following a traffic stop, crash and manhunt in Calhoun County. Three people are facing charges.
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
Cops Bust Crime Ring Suspected of Stealing $22M in Catalytic Converters
Screenshot via KGW8 News/YouTubeThey're estimated to have stolen 44,000 in total, and so far, police have recovered 3,000 of them.
Woman charged with murder after allegedly smuggling an inmate drugs through a kiss during visitation
A woman who is accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison is facing murder charges following the death of an inmate, the Tennessee Department of Corrections announced Tuesday. Rachal Dollard is charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. During a February visit, Dollard allegedly...
Traverse City woman arrested after allegedly assaulting father of her child, pulling out gun
A 23-year-old Traverse City woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted the father of her young child. Michigan State Police say on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 10 p.m., troopers were called to a 911 hang-up.
A medical helicopter in Ohio crashes while responding to a fatal car accident, police say
A medical chopper responding Tuesday to the scene of a fatal car accident in southern Ohio crashed while attempting to land, authorities said.
Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’
Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
Man charged in slaying of Indiana cop made a song about killing an officer, investigators say
A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Georgia deputies never closed patrol car door before handcuffed woman fell out and died, report says
Georgia deputies failed to shut the door of a patrol car while they were taking a woman into custody this month, resulting in her falling out of the moving vehicle and dying, state officials said in a report released Wednesday. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was having a mental health episode...
Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
Michigan woman killed by estranged husband called 911 days after requesting a protection order that was denied
The Michigan woman killed this month by her estranged husband after a judge denied her request for a protection order had twice called 911 dispatchers in the days after she requested the order, saying her husband was harassing her, authorities said. Tirany Savage called dispatchers on June 26 while she...
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Two Arrested After Pregnant Georgia Mom Found Stabbed To Death
Curteze Avery and Shallandra Freeman have been arrested in the stabbing death of their acquaintance, Breanna Burgess, who was 20 weeks pregnant when she died. A pregnant mother was found stabbed to death in the middle of the night, leaving behind her three remaining children. Breanna Burgess, 26, was found...
Female prisoners at Indiana jail allege rape, assault after male inmates bribed guard
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
GBI: Improperly Secured Car Door Led to Brianna Grier’s Death; Body Camera Footage Released
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has determined that Brianna Grier fell out of a moving Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car because he failed to close the back passenger door of the vehicle securely, NBC News reported. Grier, 28, died July 21 after falling into a coma July 15.
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into Indiana home, officials say
A loaded school bus crashed Monday into an Indiana home near the Ohio border after the driver apparently went into cardiac arrest, authorities said. Thirty students were on the bus when it crashed about 7:45 a.m. in West College Corner, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Two students on...
