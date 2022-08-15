ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS Denver

4 arrested in drug ring bust at Boulder County Jail

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says investigators seized paper and photos saturated with methamphetamine and ketamine in the Boulder County Jail. They say the drugs were being sent in through mail. The six month-long investigation started when jail staff received an anonymous tip about the alleged crimes. Authorities say the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.  Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox News

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers

Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sourcing Journal

Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’

Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
SUNRISE, FL
Oxygen

Two Arrested After Pregnant Georgia Mom Found Stabbed To Death

Curteze Avery and Shallandra Freeman have been arrested in the stabbing death of their acquaintance, Breanna Burgess, who was 20 weeks pregnant when she died. A pregnant mother was found stabbed to death in the middle of the night, leaving behind her three remaining children. Breanna Burgess, 26, was found...
LAGRANGE, GA

