cnyhomepage.com
$3.8M flood resiliency projects begin construction in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New projects have begun along the St. Lawrence River to increase resiliency. On August 18, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on four projects in the Town of Alexandria and the Village of Alexandria Bay. These projects are following devastating...
cnyhomepage.com
DEC: First EHD case of 2022 found in Dutchess County
DOVER PLAINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said Wednesday that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains died recently after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). This detection marks the first EHD confirmation in New York for 2022. DEC is currently investigating reports of several other dead deer in Dutchess County.
cnyhomepage.com
Dogs in New York spoiled more than in any other state, report finds
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dogs in New York are the most spoiled in the entire United States, according to a report by Forbes Advisor. Forbes Advisor analyzed nine key metrics of over 5,000 dog owners and found that New York bests all other states when it comes to spoiling their fur babies.
PETS・
cnyhomepage.com
Two plans completed for Hudson Valley wildernesses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson River Estuary Program protects the ecology around parts of the river where a watchful eye is needed, and helps to restore areas that have undergone damage. Recently, the organization has taken a big step forward, by completing not one, but two plans for Hudson Valley-area wildernesses.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica region names roster for New York High School Basketball Tournament
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The rosters for the annual New York State High School Basketball tournament that takes place during the Great New York State Fair are coming together, with eight area schools making up the 14-deep roster for the Utica Region. Central Valley Academy places four players on...
cnyhomepage.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal vehicle accident in Town of Lee
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal vehicle accident has occurred in the Town of Lee on August 16th, claiming the life of a 61-year-old woman. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, deputies arrived at Skinner Road to investigate a car...
cnyhomepage.com
DEC offering courses for those certified to hunt
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is running a set of courses for those who have already completed a certification course in hunting, trapping or bowhunting and want to take the next step – literally. The DEC’s Hunter Education Program is running a limited number of Next Step courses for those seeking more education.
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Police looking for larceny suspect
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta is trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation from an incident that took place at Walmart on State Route 23 back in July. According to police, around 3:30 pm on July 30th, the unidentified man shown...
cnyhomepage.com
NY Cannabis Control Board makes strides in legalization, doles out licenses
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cannabis Control Board gave out 15 licenses to New York businesses Monday, bringing the state one step closer to selling recreational marijuana. The newly-licensed processors are the first able to take marijuana grown by NY farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products, which will then be sold at soon-to-open retail dispensaries.
cnyhomepage.com
Murder suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at Ft Hood
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The man arrested on a federal warrant at Fort Hood on August 11 has turned out to have been wanted on a murder charge out of Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that 23-year-old Joellius Domingo Medina was wanted on the charge out of Berk County, Pennsylvania.
cnyhomepage.com
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
