Manchester, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea: City council mtg synopsis Aug 1

Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) (submitted by Mayor Pacheco) MOVED Feeney SECONDED Keaton to Appoint Jonathan Curtis to the Downtown Development Authority for a term to expire...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Candidate Q&A: Amy Sontage, Saline School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
SALINE, MI
wlen.com

Two Local Primary Election Recounts Scheduled

Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief

There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily. At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day. In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Weekly Road Work, Aug 22-28

Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October. Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August - late-Sept. Ann Arbor Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Candidate Q&A: Tim Austin, Saline School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Candidate Q&A: Michelle Craig, Chelsea School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River

Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
DEXTER, MI
News Break
Politics
sent-trib.com

Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended

PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles. With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 17th

A large swath of land, running from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Larch Street, next to Zoobie’s bar on the eastern edge of Old Town in Lansing, are two lots owned by the railway and transportation company CSX. While the larger lot is contained behind a fence with barbed wire on top, the other lot is freely accessible.
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

4th of July Gady Road Murder Suspect Case Moved to Circuit Court

Adrian, MI – The husband charged with killing his wife on the evening of the 4th of July in Raisin Township has been bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court. Michael Allison has been charged by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office with Open Murder and Felony Firearms charges…stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
RAISIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Election denial rot reaches GOP grassroots

Most claims that democracy is at risk are overwrought or hypocritical, and generally are the product of one party or the other not getting exactly what they wanted. The major exception is the growing disrespect within the Republican Party for the electoral process, to the point where it doesn't feel bound by the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

