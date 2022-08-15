Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.AndTheRestIsHerStoryTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sept 12
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be held via zoom, Ann Arbor, Michigan, on MONDAY, September12, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matters:. Rezoning of 3.582 acres from C-4...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: City council mtg synopsis Aug 1
Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) (submitted by Mayor Pacheco) MOVED Feeney SECONDED Keaton to Appoint Jonathan Curtis to the Downtown Development Authority for a term to expire...
thesuntimesnews.com
Candidate Q&A: Amy Sontage, Saline School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
wlen.com
Two Local Primary Election Recounts Scheduled
Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea appoints interim Police Chief
There’s a new sheriff in town, temporarily. At its August 15, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council appointed Sgt. Richard Kinsey as Interim Police Chief. Former Police Chief Ed Toth’s retirement officially occurred earlier in the day. In his recommendation of Kinsey to the council, City Manager Roy Atkinson...
City of Jackson investing $4.5 million in 'long neglected' MLK corridor
The city of Jackson will set aside $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to kick start a revitalization of the city’s south side.
thesuntimesnews.com
Weekly Road Work, Aug 22-28
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October. Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August - late-Sept. Ann Arbor Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust...
Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election
Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama. Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesuntimesnews.com
Candidate Q&A: Tim Austin, Saline School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
thesuntimesnews.com
Candidate Q&A: Michelle Craig, Chelsea School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Township is looking out for the Huron River
Dexter Township is joining with others to demand action to protect the Huron River and other environmental areas. Specifically, Dexter Township wants to prevent any future release of harmful chemicals by Tribar, or any other company, into the Wixom Wasterwater Treatment Plant (WWTP) or any other such facility that might result in the contamination of the environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlen.com
Adrian Township Fire Dept. Warning Residents of Text Message Scam
Adrian Twp., MI – The Adrian Township Fire Department is warning residents of a text message scam that has been going around. The department says that the scam is being sent out into the area, stating that the ATFD is selling shirts at a discount. A post on the...
sent-trib.com
Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended
PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles. With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
Busy Jackson street to be under construction for several months
A busy Jackson street that’s a major access point to downtown Jackson and Henry Ford Jackson Hospital will be under construction to replace lead service lines.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 17th
A large swath of land, running from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Larch Street, next to Zoobie’s bar on the eastern edge of Old Town in Lansing, are two lots owned by the railway and transportation company CSX. While the larger lot is contained behind a fence with barbed wire on top, the other lot is freely accessible.
wlen.com
4th of July Gady Road Murder Suspect Case Moved to Circuit Court
Adrian, MI – The husband charged with killing his wife on the evening of the 4th of July in Raisin Township has been bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court. Michael Allison has been charged by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office with Open Murder and Felony Firearms charges…stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
Armed, masked man robs gas station near Clark Lake
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man is on the run after robbing a Columbia Township gas station Tuesday night, police said. At about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16, officers from the Columbia Township Police Department received a report of a robbery at the Kelly Fuels station located at 3101 Jefferson Road in Columbia Township, southern Jackson County.
Detroit News
Editorial: Election denial rot reaches GOP grassroots
Most claims that democracy is at risk are overwrought or hypocritical, and generally are the product of one party or the other not getting exactly what they wanted. The major exception is the growing disrespect within the Republican Party for the electoral process, to the point where it doesn't feel bound by the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box.
Comments / 0