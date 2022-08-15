ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Inc.com

As WeWork's Adam Neumann Raises $350 Million, Female Founders Call Foul

WeWork founder Adam Neumann, whose company's venture-funded rise and subsequent collapse has been chronicled in books and film, raised $350 million for a new real estate company, from prominent Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz. It's a deal that has raised plenty of eyebrows. But female founders in particular are, in a word, incensed.
CBS News

WeWork's Adam Neumann to launch new real estate company

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann is jumping back into the real estate game three years after his abrupt exit from the troubled shared office space company. His new company, called Flow, aims to transform the residential rental market and has secured a sizable investment from noted Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which is known for its early investments in companies including Airbnb and Facebook.
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.

Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
ValueWalk

Andreessen Horowitz Invested In Ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann’s New Venture, Flow

Wework Inc (NYSE:WE) founder and ousted CEO Adam Neumann is onto his next venture as he seeks to disrupt the residential market this time around with Flow — just as he disrupted the office market with WeWork. On Monday, venture capitalist Andreessen Horowitz announced that it was investing $350 million in Neumann’s latest business venture.
BBC

Backing for Adam Neumann's new firm prompts outrage

Adam Neumann left WeWork, the once globally-hyped, now much-diminished, office space sharing company, under a cloud of questions about his management. Less than three years later, he appears poised for a comeback. The long-haired entrepreneur, whose staggering rise and fall has inspired reams of articles, several books and a television...
biztoc.com

Tech's cult of the founder bounces back

WeWork founder Adam Neumann's score of a gargantuan new venture-capital investment shows that Silicon Valley's love affair with free-wheeling, big-spending startup founders remains hot — even in a down market. Driving the news: Andreessen Horowitz announced Monday it would fund Neumann's Flow —a real-estate venture aimed at "disrupting" the...
TaxBuzz

Tax Software Avalara Acquired By Private Equity Firm For $8.4 Billion

Publicly traded tax software, Avalara, has been acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion. Vista will purchase Seattle-based Avalara for $93.50 per share in cash, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The offer represents a 27% premium to Avalara’s closing price on July 6, the last trading day before news of a potential transaction first emerged.
