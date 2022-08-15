ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Star City (West Virginia) meets with county about flooding issue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Star City has a flooding problem that’s going to cost about $1.2 million to fix. Officials from the town and two engineers from the firm RK&K Civil Engineering had a work session Wednesday with the Monongalia County Commission to explain the problem and ask for the county’s help in fixing the issue.
Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three

METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Several items on Accident council agenda

ACCIDENT — Last Thursday’s meeting of the Accident Town Council included a follow-up from Machelle Bender, outreach worker with the Garrett County Health Department. She had spoken last month about reminders for environmental change. “After talking to my supervisor and also the Accident Community Group, they had the...
ACCIDENT, MD
Bids opened for Grantsville pond project

GRANTSVILLE — Bids were opened Monday evening in Grantsville for work on the town pond that will include cattail removal, construction of a retention wall and restoration of adjacent yards to the condition when the properties were purchased. There were two bids — from Byco for $139,139.80 and Excavating...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
GC fire depts. perform swift water rescue training at Wisp

DEEP CREEK LAKE — The world’s only mountaintop whitewater course, located in Garrett County at Wisp Resort, is more than just a family-oriented recreational activity. On Saturday, Aug. 9, a local effort to provide training for swift water rescue to several volunteer fire departments in Garrett County took place.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Tri State Truck Show set for Sept. 3 in Friendsville

FRIENDSVILLE — The first Tri State Truck Show is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3 at Old River Road, Friendsville. Planned as an annual event, the show will be held at the Friendsville Community Park. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and end with a light show at dusk.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
Natural Resources Careers Camp held at Hickory

ACCIDENT — Natural Resources Careers Camp hosted 40 campers at Hickory Environmental Education Center during the last full week in July to learn about natural resources and potential career options. Natural Resources Careers Camp started its 2022 year on July 24 by testing all staff and campers for COVID-19....
Citizen Scrap Tire Drop-Off Day event at Oakland Wal-Mart

OAKLAND — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Garrett County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling and the Oakland Walmart will host a Citizen Scrap Tire Drop-Off Day Event at the Oakland Walmart parking lot, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or when all the receptacles are full. The event...
OAKLAND, MD
The Gallery Shop to host Women's Equality Day celebration

OAKLAND — Women’s Equality Day 2022 will be celebrated in Garrett County this year with an art exhibit at The Gallery Shop in Oakland the week of Aug. 24-31 and a special event on Friday, Aug. 26, the day of the national recognition of Women’s Equality Day.
OAKLAND, MD
Hummel receives several music awards

GRANTSVILLE — Loretta Hummel, local singer, songwriter and guitarist from Grantsville, was recently been honored with the International Country Gospel Music Association’s “Bluegrass Artist of the Year” Gold Cross Award during the 2022 convention in West Plains, Missouri. Hummel has recorded and released several music albums...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
Hopper’s 4-H Club

The Hopper’s Club held its monthly meeting after the rabbit barn cleanup Aug. 8 at the Garrett County Fairgrounds. Vice President Isabel Whiteside called the meeting to order and roll call was taken by answering the question, “What was your biggest achievement at the fair?” The kids were proud of their ribbons and awards.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

