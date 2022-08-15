Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Officials in Harrison County, West Virginia, celebrate opening of Watson Law PLLC
Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and City of Clarksburg officials on Thursday celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony of Watson Law PLLC. Attorney Kevin Watson, will plan to focus on expungements and adoption. The business is located at 208 Court St., Clarksburg.
WVNews
Star City (West Virginia) meets with county about flooding issue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Star City has a flooding problem that’s going to cost about $1.2 million to fix. Officials from the town and two engineers from the firm RK&K Civil Engineering had a work session Wednesday with the Monongalia County Commission to explain the problem and ask for the county’s help in fixing the issue.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education discusses personnel, out-of-county transfers Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education handled a last round of personnel items before the start of school next week. The personnel agenda included Jeovanna Comer being approved as the new principal of Norwood Elementary School and Holly Stutler approved as assistant principal of Nutter Fort Primary.
WVNews
Fenwick slide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Star City has a flooding problem that’s going to cost about $1…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
WVNews
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
WVNews
Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
WVNews
Several items on Accident council agenda
ACCIDENT — Last Thursday’s meeting of the Accident Town Council included a follow-up from Machelle Bender, outreach worker with the Garrett County Health Department. She had spoken last month about reminders for environmental change. “After talking to my supervisor and also the Accident Community Group, they had the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Harrison County Board of Education holds special meeting personnel, transfers
The Harrison County Board of Education met Thursday for a special meeting to cover personnel items ahead of the start of school. The board also discussed out of county transfers and policies that require the board to approve such transfers.
WVNews
Texas Roadhouse presents check to NCWV Alzheimer's Association from Dine to Donate event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Clarksburg Chapter of the North Central WV Alzheimer's Association visited Texas Roadhouse on Thursday. The group organized a Dine to Donate event Aug. 11 at the restaurant. On Thursday, Clarksburg NCWVAA received a check from Texas Roadhouse for this effort.
WVNews
Bids opened for Grantsville pond project
GRANTSVILLE — Bids were opened Monday evening in Grantsville for work on the town pond that will include cattail removal, construction of a retention wall and restoration of adjacent yards to the condition when the properties were purchased. There were two bids — from Byco for $139,139.80 and Excavating...
WVNews
GC fire depts. perform swift water rescue training at Wisp
DEEP CREEK LAKE — The world’s only mountaintop whitewater course, located in Garrett County at Wisp Resort, is more than just a family-oriented recreational activity. On Saturday, Aug. 9, a local effort to provide training for swift water rescue to several volunteer fire departments in Garrett County took place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Tri State Truck Show set for Sept. 3 in Friendsville
FRIENDSVILLE — The first Tri State Truck Show is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3 at Old River Road, Friendsville. Planned as an annual event, the show will be held at the Friendsville Community Park. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and end with a light show at dusk.
WVNews
Natural Resources Careers Camp held at Hickory
ACCIDENT — Natural Resources Careers Camp hosted 40 campers at Hickory Environmental Education Center during the last full week in July to learn about natural resources and potential career options. Natural Resources Careers Camp started its 2022 year on July 24 by testing all staff and campers for COVID-19....
WVNews
Back for Moore: Lincoln all-stater has high hopes for senior campaign
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four-year starters are hard to come by at the college level. In the high school game, it’s incredibly rare, but that’s what Lincoln has in Levi Moore at linebacker.
WVNews
Citizen Scrap Tire Drop-Off Day event at Oakland Wal-Mart
OAKLAND — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Garrett County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling and the Oakland Walmart will host a Citizen Scrap Tire Drop-Off Day Event at the Oakland Walmart parking lot, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or when all the receptacles are full. The event...
WVNews
The Gallery Shop to host Women's Equality Day celebration
OAKLAND — Women’s Equality Day 2022 will be celebrated in Garrett County this year with an art exhibit at The Gallery Shop in Oakland the week of Aug. 24-31 and a special event on Friday, Aug. 26, the day of the national recognition of Women’s Equality Day.
WVNews
11th-annual Garrett County Airport Fly-In set for Aug. 20
McHENRY — The public is invited to attend the 11th annual Garrett County Airport Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was designed to showcase the airport as a key asset to the region that contributes to its distinctive quality of life.
WVNews
Hummel receives several music awards
GRANTSVILLE — Loretta Hummel, local singer, songwriter and guitarist from Grantsville, was recently been honored with the International Country Gospel Music Association’s “Bluegrass Artist of the Year” Gold Cross Award during the 2022 convention in West Plains, Missouri. Hummel has recorded and released several music albums...
WVNews
Hopper’s 4-H Club
The Hopper’s Club held its monthly meeting after the rabbit barn cleanup Aug. 8 at the Garrett County Fairgrounds. Vice President Isabel Whiteside called the meeting to order and roll call was taken by answering the question, “What was your biggest achievement at the fair?” The kids were proud of their ribbons and awards.
Comments / 0