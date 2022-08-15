Four Tech Execs Charged in $150M Fraud Scheme Against San Diego Tech Giant

Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged four people last week, alleging that they deceived a prominent San Diego technology firm in 2015 when the firm invested $150 million in the defendants’ startup Abreezio, which purported to offer innovative new microchip technology based on inventions by a Canadian grad student.

Defendants Karim Arabi and Ali Akbar Shokouhi were taken into custody in San Diego, and authorities arrested Sanjiv Taneja in the Northern District of California. The fourth defendant, Sheida Alan, was taken into custody in Canada. Authorities will seek her extradition to the United States for prosecution.

The DOJ indictment alleges that Arabi and Shokouhi used their positions with the buyer to create a fake multimillion-dollar sale. The defendants allegedly falsified business records and lied to company representatives about the startup’s value. While the DOJ didn’t name the defrauded company in its press release, Karim Arabi’s LinkedIn profile showed he was San Diego-based Qualcomm’s vice president for research and development between 2013 and 2016, and intelligence and sales engagement platform Apollo.io indicates Qualcomm acquired Abreezio in 2015.

A look at Abreezio’s website as archived in 2016 revealed a basic set of pages and just two team members—CEO Sanjiv Taneja and a CTO not named here because he was not included in the indictment. The home page advertised “groundbreaking TRUSENS technology to improve PPA [power, performance, and area] of SoCs [systems on a chip] providing one technology node advantage” and beneath that, in red letters, “Acquired by Qualcomm.”

But what did Qualcomm acquire when it purchased the startup? According to an indictment filed in the Southern California U.S. District Court, the semiconductor and wireless telecommunications products company paid $150 million to acquire Abreezio and proprietary technology—tech actually developed by Qualcomm employees taking advantage of their inside knowledge of the company.

The indictment alleges that Karim Arabi, who was vice president of research and development at the time at Qualcomm, took part in the creation of a new kind of microprocessor while at the same time another Qualcomm VP, Akbar Shokouhi, was funding Abreezio, filtering money through shadow companies.

According to the indictment, Arabi’s employment contract with Qualcomm stated that the company owned any “intellectual property he created” while employed there. So what Abreezio presented as “new” tech developed in part by Sheida Alan (a.k.a. Sheida Arabi), a grad student based in Canada, was already legally Qualcomm property.

The possibility that there was simply some misunderstanding between Qualcomm and Arabi or Shokouhi is quickly eliminated in reading the indictment, which alleges an elaborate coverup to conceal the true provenance of Abreezio’s technology. The scheme described in the court papers involved fake email accounts, Arabi allegedly filing patents using Alan’s name—he stated she was his sister—and money laundering through a combination of real estate transactions and loans. The indictment also alleges that Arabi colluded with Sanjiv Taneja by giving him Qualcomm’s “sensitive internal information about” the tech that Abreezio’s product would replace “in order to fine-tune Abreezio's marketing pitch.”

The defendants all cleaned up when Qualcomm bought Abreezio. Alan and Arabi received almost $92 million, Taneja $10 million and Shokouhi a total of $24 million.

The indictment enumerates a laundry list of financial crimes, including wire fraud, conspiracy to launder “monetary instruments,” and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. If convicted, the defendants face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and the possibility of 20 years in prison.

In response to dot.LA’s request for comment, a Qualcomm spokesperson said, “Protecting intellectual property is a cornerstone of innovation. We thank the U.S. Department of Justice for its work in this case.”

4 charged with tricking Qualcomm into buying $150m tech • The ... ›

Four Charged with $150 Million Fraud on San Diego Technology ... ›

abreezioqualcommstartups

Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Aug 16 2022

Los Angeles has seen a rise in property technology (proptech) startups emerging over the last few years and the smaller players are beginning to take shape.

On Monday, at its home base in Culver City, 3D printing construction company Azure Printed Homes hosted a proptech meetup to kickstart L.A. tech week. A group of budding proptech founders shared successes, struggles and advice with those seeking to start their own companies. Renee Eng, anchor of Spectrum News 1 SoCal, moderated the discussion. Zuma co-founder Kendrick Bradley along with The BuildClub CEO and founder Stephen Forte shared the stage with Azure Printed Homes’ Ross Maguire.

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.