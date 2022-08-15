ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 2

Latasha Meeks
4d ago

Today was a total disaster up at Killeen High School. Killeen Finest showed up to late to direct traffic. It was a 🔥 mess after school

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wildcatstrong.com

Temple ISD Athletic Paperwork Turn In Times:

Due to athletic events today, the athletic trainers will not be available to accept paperwork.Monday, Aug. 22nd. (sign posted by the entrance door) Tuesday – Thursday (each week) 7:00am-8:00am.
TEMPLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Killeen, TX
Education
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Education
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Elementary School#The New School#Highschool#Chaparral High School#Killeen Isd
kut.org

City of Taylor hopes cemetery's historic designation will draw visitors

Take a walk through the Taylor City Cemetery, and you'll quickly notice little historical details on the headstones that reveal just how old it is — 133 years old to be exact. It was these little details — inscriptions memorializing some of Williamson County's first settlers and markers indicating...
TAYLOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WacoTrib.com

Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard

More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Vietnam veteran and family to receive new home

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Operation Finally Home, along with BAM Builders and H-E-B, will join U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his family to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of their new home. Alday Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday that this event...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Battle of the Badges returning to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is again partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive this Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. The event will feature “Boots vs. Badges”, with the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove alum, coach to be named to Hall of Fame

It’s been a busy summer for Brelan Chancellor, member of the class of CCHS 2010. Not only has he returned home to Copperas Cove to coach the very team he played for while at CCHS, he is being recognized by his college alma mater, the University of North Texas “Mean Green.”
COPPERAS COVE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy