Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
2022 Circles of Hope Telethon to be held Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. “The 39th annual Circles of Hope Telethon to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. It is such an important organization for our community, and we need this fundraiser to go off without a hitch. It is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Telethon Co-Chair Trey Cleek.
WBBJ
Foundation to host ‘Can’t Dodge This’ Dodgeball Tournament
JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you miss playing dodgeball with friends? Now is your time to shine, once again!. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is hosting the Can’t Dodge This Dodgeball Tournament. “We are excited to bring this event to our community. What’s better than going old-school to raise...
WBBJ
Bell tolling rings in FHU’s 153rd school year
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A bell ringing in Lloyd Auditorium means one thing for students at Freed-Hardeman University: the start of classes. Tolling of the bell signifies the beginning of the 153rd school year for the university. Retired Brig. Gen. Billy B. Morgan of the US Air Force from Benton, Kentucky served as Master of the Bell.
WBBJ
Fundraiser held for Jackson-Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several Jacksonians came to the Jackson Fairgrounds to show their support for their local library. A silent auction, live music, and a book signing could all be found at the Jackson-Madison County Library’s 11th annual Books of Madison County fundraiser. “The Books of Madison County,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
City of Jackson marks 200th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is official concluding. The Bicentennial’s year-long celebration started with Madison County’s Bicentennial anniversary in November of 2021 and concluded with the City of Jackson’s Bicentennial anniversary. The City of Jackson was formed on Aug. 17, 1822. The Bicentennial Commission celebrated...
WBBJ
‘American Idol’ winner David Cook talks Thursday show in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — An “American Idol” champion is preparing to take the stage in Jackson. Season Seven winner David Cook will perform at Hub City Brewing on Thursday, August 18. After winning the show’s top prize in 2008, Cook has went on to sell over 2 million...
WBBJ
RIFA prepares for annual ‘Pack the Bus’ food drive on Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday is RIFA’s “Pack the Bus,” an annual food fundraiser for their Snack Backpack program. There will be school buses parked at all Kroger and Walmart locations in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers will be giving out grocery lists, collecting food and monetary donations, and loading the buses.
WBBJ
Lane College kicks of 2022 fall semester with convocation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College has officially started the new 2022-23 school year with the opening convocation. With students filling the room, you can feel the excitement rising, and it’s a great start to the new school year. Lakien Dillard, a graduating senior at Lane College, shared why...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Group marks David Crockett’s 236th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group took time to honor an American folk hero known as the “King of the Wild Frontier.”. Wednesday, the Jackson Rotary Club celebrated David Crockett’s 236th birthday during their weekly meeting. Scott Williams, the CEO of Discovery Park and a special guest,...
WBBJ
Hester McElroy Lee
Hester McElroy Lee, age 95, resident of Olivehill, Tennessee and wife of the late Fred W. Lee, departed this life Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. Hester was born January 17, 1927 in Ripley, Mississippi. She was preceded by her parents, Andy McElroy and Millie Lee White McElroy. She enjoyed sewing and working with flowers. Hester loved watching her hummingbirds.
WBBJ
Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held in Jackson on October 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 1. Ashley Hennessey, coordinator of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jackson, led the efforts for a grab-and-go lunch held at the Jackson Chamber on Wednesday. It included food and information on the importance...
WBBJ
Vickey Lynn Brock Pittman
Vickey Lynn Brock Pittman, age 53, resident of Humboldt, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, August 11, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Vickey was born February 10, 1969 in Russellville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Burnie William Brock and Alfreda Staton Brock. She was an outgoing lady who loved and cherished her family and pets. She enjoyed listening to music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Milan, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Peabody High School football team will have a game with Milan High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WBBJ
Health department begins dental screenings at Jackson-Madison Co. schools
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is kicking off the school year with dental screenings for students. Dental hygienists with the health department began with students at Lincoln Elementary this week. A news release states the hygienists screen approximately 1,500 students within the Jackson-Madison County School...
Lexington Progress
Lions Football Host Hardin County in Jamboree Game
The Scotts Hill High School football team welcomed Hardin County to their home turf last Friday evening, August 12, 2022, for the annual jamboree football game held the week prior to the start of the regular season. The Lions were looking to perfect things before the regular season and this was an ideal opportunity to work on things that needed to be fine-tuned.
WBBJ
Food Truck Spotlight: Congetta’s Chi-talian Favorites
This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re getting a little taste of Italy!. Congetta’s Chi-talian Favorites can usually be found at the corner of Liberty and Main Street in downtown Jackson. Owner Diana Haynes is originally from the Chicago area and says she enjoys bringing a piece of...
WBBJ
LIFELINE celebrates 75 years of saving lives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is marking their 75th year of saving lives!. LIFELINE announced on Tuesday that they will be kicking off the next years of service with a anniversary themed blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 18. Those who share their blood will get a special t-shirt,...
WBBJ
New Jackson financial empowerment director named
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the naming of a new director to help many residents become financially empowered. Mayor Scott Conger announced on Tuesday that Christiana Gallagher has joined the mayor’s office as the city’s Financial Empowerment Director. Gallegher explained what her...
WBBJ
Jackson police investigate theft in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirmed over Facebook around 3:40 p.m. that a suspect was identified and contact was made by the department. Jackson police say the incident is classified as a theft and is under investigation. EARLIER STORY:. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is...
WBBJ
Toys can bridge gap between learning, fun
JACKSON, Tenn. — From little kids who use their imaginations to create the best stories, to the teenager who prefers a more mentally sustaining game, plenty of games can be used for learning. Story Time Chess can transform into a full-size, story-time chess match. Elizabeth Werner, a lifestyle expert,...
Comments / 0