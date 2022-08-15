Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO.

Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found near Santa Ana and Main streets at approximately 1:40 p.m., according to KCSO.

The office said the lockdowns have been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available.

