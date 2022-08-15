Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For August 15th, 2022
SINGLES: 1. Butler (N) d. Taylor 6-2, 6-7(10-8), 6-2; 2. Rodriquez (N) d. Brennan 6-0, 6-7(7-9), 7-6(7-5); 3. Delaney (A) d. Martin 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. G. Wolf/Stoner (A) d. Recker/Heuer 6-4, 6-2; 2. Wyse/Bagrowski (A) d. L...
thevillagereporter.com
Neal Kimpel (1954-2022)
Neal J. Kimpel, age 68, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Park View Care Center, in Edgerton surrounded by his family. Neal worked for Pahl’s Ready Mix from 1974-1990 and then CCI from 1990-2021 until his retirement. Neal was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton.
toledocitypaper.com
Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return
As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
thevillagereporter.com
Dahrel Sams (1940-2022)
Dahrel W. Sams, age 82, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Brooksdale Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on January 30, 1940 to the late Maynard Sams and Dorothy (Osborn) Fruth. After graduating from Delta High School, he went on to become a mill rite machinist.
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Assistance Dog On The Way For Stryker Schools
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS … Treasurer Jill Peters (center) is seen here as she gave her monthly report to the Stryker Board of Education at the August 15, 2022 board meeting. On the left are Dean of Students Beth Morr and Principal Dave Schultz and on the right, Superintendent Nate Johnson. (PH...
thevillagereporter.com
New Staff Member At Four County Career Center
Four County Career Center is welcoming one new staff member for the 2022-2023 school year. Haley Damman is the new Intervention Specialist instructor at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University. Haley has worked in various interior design positions and has been in...
westbendnews.net
This week on PCBW: Double D Dairy Bar
Next up on Paulding County Business Weekly we will learn about Double D Dairy Bar. We will introduce Owner Vicki Mewhorter and Manager Tami AuFrance and get an inside look at their ice cream and sandwich service business and understand the history of the store and how this ownership developed. We will hear about the historical significance of the new sign and learn about this great Paulding County business and how it has become an economic importer right in Melrose, Ohio! Check the show out on My102.7FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm or on the My102.7FM or PCED websites and Spotify anytime.
thevillagereporter.com
James Pursel (1952-2022)
James E. Pursel, age 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Utah. Jim was born December 23, 1952, to the late Paul and Emerence (Cleijnen) Pursel. Jim graduated from Wauseon High School in 1970 and later earned an Accounting Assistant certificate,...
Neighbors planning street sign to honor Lake James woman
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) -- A sign that refers to Lane 200E Lake James as "Wilma Ball Memorial Way" will soon be placed on private property at the entrance to that edition in Angola, Max Robison told WANE 15.
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Stryker Homecoming & Parade To Be Held On August 27th
INCLUSIVE COUNCIL … Stryker Village Council and Mayor Joe Beck are including council member Kim Feehan via phone as she is dealing with some medical issues. It worked well as she was able to participate in the votes during the August 15th, 2022 meeting. Going around the table from front to b...
13abc.com
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service
Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
MI woman wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
The lucky 67-year-old woman purchased her winning ticket at a Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian.
Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Police looking for missing Michigan man last seen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police from Michigan have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Lansing who was last seen in Fort Wayne. 68-year-old Vance Beasley is described as a white man, around 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Beasley was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031.
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
Fox17
Section of 11 Mile Road shut down after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A stretch of 11 Mile Road is closed as a result of a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon. The closure affects the area between Southbrook and B drives, dispatchers say. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow...
