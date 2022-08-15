Next up on Paulding County Business Weekly we will learn about Double D Dairy Bar. We will introduce Owner Vicki Mewhorter and Manager Tami AuFrance and get an inside look at their ice cream and sandwich service business and understand the history of the store and how this ownership developed. We will hear about the historical significance of the new sign and learn about this great Paulding County business and how it has become an economic importer right in Melrose, Ohio! Check the show out on My102.7FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm or on the My102.7FM or PCED websites and Spotify anytime.

