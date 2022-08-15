Read full article on original website
Neighbors planning street sign to honor Lake James woman
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) -- A sign that refers to Lane 200E Lake James as "Wilma Ball Memorial Way" will soon be placed on private property at the entrance to that edition in Angola, Max Robison told WANE 15.
westbendnews.net
This week on PCBW: Double D Dairy Bar
Next up on Paulding County Business Weekly we will learn about Double D Dairy Bar. We will introduce Owner Vicki Mewhorter and Manager Tami AuFrance and get an inside look at their ice cream and sandwich service business and understand the history of the store and how this ownership developed. We will hear about the historical significance of the new sign and learn about this great Paulding County business and how it has become an economic importer right in Melrose, Ohio! Check the show out on My102.7FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm or on the My102.7FM or PCED websites and Spotify anytime.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
toledocitypaper.com
Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return
As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
ocj.com
2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results
By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
Paulding, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Delta High School football team will have a game with Paulding High School on August 18, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Stryker Homecoming & Parade To Be Held On August 27th
INCLUSIVE COUNCIL … Stryker Village Council and Mayor Joe Beck are including council member Kim Feehan via phone as she is dealing with some medical issues. It worked well as she was able to participate in the votes during the August 15th, 2022 meeting. Going around the table from front to b...
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Assistance Dog On The Way For Stryker Schools
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS … Treasurer Jill Peters (center) is seen here as she gave her monthly report to the Stryker Board of Education at the August 15, 2022 board meeting. On the left are Dean of Students Beth Morr and Principal Dave Schultz and on the right, Superintendent Nate Johnson. (PH...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service
Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
thevillagereporter.com
Dahrel Sams (1940-2022)
Dahrel W. Sams, age 82, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Brooksdale Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on January 30, 1940 to the late Maynard Sams and Dorothy (Osborn) Fruth. After graduating from Delta High School, he went on to become a mill rite machinist.
Lima News
Bluffton poised to compete in the NWC
BLUFFTON – Bluffton head football coach Jeff Richards is not looking to change his coaching philosophy. However, after losing a four-year starter at quarterback, Richards will be looking to add a few new wrinkles to his offensive scheme. The past four seasons, Nate Schaadt called the signals behind center,...
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Police Department Receives $3,361 Donation
DONATION … Bryan Police Chief Greg Ruskey accepted a $3,361 donation from the Bryan Police Reserves for the Bryan Police K-9 Fund. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of August 15 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a call t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
thevillagereporter.com
Neal Kimpel (1954-2022)
Neal J. Kimpel, age 68, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Park View Care Center, in Edgerton surrounded by his family. Neal worked for Pahl’s Ready Mix from 1974-1990 and then CCI from 1990-2021 until his retirement. Neal was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton.
