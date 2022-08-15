ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: The Colorado Public Option will not help rural Colorado

Colorado Rep. Dylan Roberts was one of the prime sponsors of HB21-1232, the Colorado Public Option, which was signed into law in June 2021. This law will prove to be destructive to the Colorado economy and especially those on the Western Slope and in rural Colorado. Instead of making health...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Solar co-op backed by Steamboat, Routt County has nearly 100 members

Nearly 100 people in Northwest Colorado have signed on to a solar co-op that received funding from local governments in an effort to further goals outlined in the Routt County Climate Action Plan. Steamboat Springs and Routt County each gave $10,000 toward the Colorado arm of the group United Solar...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Money in your mailbox a result of TABOR

As a Colorado taxpayer, you will get a $750 check in the mail this month. This check came to you because of a special law. The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, says the people get to vote on tax increases. They get to decide if a project is worthwhile or not. Then, all surplus taxes are returned to the taxpayers in the form of TABOR refund checks.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tales from the Tread: Centennial Ranches across the valley honored

Across the nation, family farms and ranches, historic barns and other agricultural sites are disappearing at an alarming rate. Colorado and Routt County’s ranching and farming families have weathered and survived numerous challenges including the pressures of growth and development, changes in farming methods, drought and economic conditions. By persevering, these families have helped to preserve important pieces of our state and county’s commercial and cultural history.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat school board eyes district-owned land for teacher housing

The Steamboat Springs school board is looking to the district-owned property near Whistler Park, once considered for a new school, as a potential spot to develop housing for teachers. On Monday, Aug. 15, Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley told the school board he was interested in partnering...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Big Pivots: What advocates of nuclear must also talk about

A nuclear reactor might be a nice addition to the economy of Craig, the community in northwestern Colorado. But can Colorado afford nuclear power?. Three coal-burning units at Craig will be closed between 2025 and 2030. Those plants and associated mining provide the Moffat County School District with roughly 20% of its property tax base and many jobs that pay uncommonly well for rural Colorado.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sierra Club to talk Sarvis Creek expansion on Tuesday

The local Trappers Lake Sierra Club is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat to present information on a plan to expand the Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area to 7,200 acres. The event aims to raise public awareness about the...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mad Rabbit Trails proposal still waiting for state input

The U.S. Forest Service is still waiting for input from state agencies on the Mad Rabbit Trails project, further delaying the much-anticipated release of details about the proposed trail network on Rabbit Ears Pass. Hahns Peak and Bears Ears District Ranger Michael Woodbridge said Monday, Aug. 15, the assessment has...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New nonprofit in charge of Jr. Livestock Sale at Routt County Fair

This year’s Junior Livestock Sale at the Routt County Fair will be handled by the Routt County Junior Livestock Sale Committee, a new nonprofit that hopes to ease the process of getting 4-H’ers their money from animal sales. In the past, the sale — specifically the money changing...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New space at North Routt Charter School hopes to welcome community back in

North Routt Community Charter School has embraced the elements in its curriculum. In the winter, students are cross-country skiing pretty much every day. Outdoor education has been a cornerstone of learning at the school in Clark, and in a way, it had to be because the building never had an indoor gym. When students return at the end of the month, they will start the first year at the school where that is no longer the case.
CLARK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘American pride’: New Mustang Stampede event rolls into Steamboat this weekend, closing Yampa Street

Hundreds of Mustangs will fill Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs this weekend as the 2022 Colorado Mustang Stampede makes its debut in the Yampa Valley. “The entire city has welcomed us with open arms,” said co-founder Michael Bateman. “We cannot emphasize how much we appreciate that warm welcome. This is our first year of what will become an annual event.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort announces winter flights to Hayden airport, adds new destination

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. announced the 2022-23 flight plan at Yampa Valley Regional Airport will continue to include 16 flights through six airlines, with an additional flight to Nashville through Southwest, according to a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Last winter marked the first time 16 flights and...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Sue White was a local icon who made Steamboat proud

Congratulations to the Steamboat Pilot & Today for the headline and front-page tribute to Sue White. I admit that I cried while reading it. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail

A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat man shoots bear that broke into his downtown home

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Ken Mauldin heard his German shepherd barking and his wife, Kelly, screaming. He rushed out of his room after hearing the scream. A bear was at the top of the stairs of their Steamboat Springs home, looking at Mauldin from about 10 feet away.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

