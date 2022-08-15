Read full article on original website
Letter: The Colorado Public Option will not help rural Colorado
Colorado Rep. Dylan Roberts was one of the prime sponsors of HB21-1232, the Colorado Public Option, which was signed into law in June 2021. This law will prove to be destructive to the Colorado economy and especially those on the Western Slope and in rural Colorado. Instead of making health...
Solar co-op backed by Steamboat, Routt County has nearly 100 members
Nearly 100 people in Northwest Colorado have signed on to a solar co-op that received funding from local governments in an effort to further goals outlined in the Routt County Climate Action Plan. Steamboat Springs and Routt County each gave $10,000 toward the Colorado arm of the group United Solar...
Letter: Money in your mailbox a result of TABOR
As a Colorado taxpayer, you will get a $750 check in the mail this month. This check came to you because of a special law. The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, says the people get to vote on tax increases. They get to decide if a project is worthwhile or not. Then, all surplus taxes are returned to the taxpayers in the form of TABOR refund checks.
Tales from the Tread: Centennial Ranches across the valley honored
Across the nation, family farms and ranches, historic barns and other agricultural sites are disappearing at an alarming rate. Colorado and Routt County’s ranching and farming families have weathered and survived numerous challenges including the pressures of growth and development, changes in farming methods, drought and economic conditions. By persevering, these families have helped to preserve important pieces of our state and county’s commercial and cultural history.
Letter: The right to vote supersedes any attempts to prohibit a vote
It is perfectly clear to me that the short-term rentals group cannot, by referendum, cancel the rights of Steamboat Springs voters to vote on the question proposed by City Council. I read the Wednesday, Aug. 17, story and all the pertinent sections of the City’s Home Rule Charter, and I...
Steamboat school board eyes district-owned land for teacher housing
The Steamboat Springs school board is looking to the district-owned property near Whistler Park, once considered for a new school, as a potential spot to develop housing for teachers. On Monday, Aug. 15, Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley told the school board he was interested in partnering...
Big Pivots: What advocates of nuclear must also talk about
A nuclear reactor might be a nice addition to the economy of Craig, the community in northwestern Colorado. But can Colorado afford nuclear power?. Three coal-burning units at Craig will be closed between 2025 and 2030. Those plants and associated mining provide the Moffat County School District with roughly 20% of its property tax base and many jobs that pay uncommonly well for rural Colorado.
Sierra Club to talk Sarvis Creek expansion on Tuesday
The local Trappers Lake Sierra Club is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat to present information on a plan to expand the Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area to 7,200 acres. The event aims to raise public awareness about the...
Tasting room opens doors; distiller hopes Steamboat has thirst for his spirits
When Routt Distillery invites the community into its new tasting room Friday, Aug. 19, it will be a dream come true for owner Brad Christensen, and the end of a nearly three-year journey to open the Steamboat Springs location. “It’s nice to move on from having construction filling my brain...
Housing authority sees three spots at Brown Ranch for potential new school
The Steamboat Springs School Board indicated on Monday, Aug. 15, that it was open to the idea of incorporating a new school into the larger planning at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Brown Ranch property. The district owns a parcel along Routt County Road 42 that is adjacent to...
Mad Rabbit Trails proposal still waiting for state input
The U.S. Forest Service is still waiting for input from state agencies on the Mad Rabbit Trails project, further delaying the much-anticipated release of details about the proposed trail network on Rabbit Ears Pass. Hahns Peak and Bears Ears District Ranger Michael Woodbridge said Monday, Aug. 15, the assessment has...
Letter: City Council should reject variances, waivers for Longview Village project
Steamboat Springs City Council will be meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, to vote on the proposed Longview Village development. The development will be located on the hilltop above U.S. Highway 40 to the east, between Anglers Drive and Hilltop Parkway. The proposed development will be on the same hilltop as Legacy...
New nonprofit in charge of Jr. Livestock Sale at Routt County Fair
This year’s Junior Livestock Sale at the Routt County Fair will be handled by the Routt County Junior Livestock Sale Committee, a new nonprofit that hopes to ease the process of getting 4-H’ers their money from animal sales. In the past, the sale — specifically the money changing...
New space at North Routt Charter School hopes to welcome community back in
North Routt Community Charter School has embraced the elements in its curriculum. In the winter, students are cross-country skiing pretty much every day. Outdoor education has been a cornerstone of learning at the school in Clark, and in a way, it had to be because the building never had an indoor gym. When students return at the end of the month, they will start the first year at the school where that is no longer the case.
‘American pride’: New Mustang Stampede event rolls into Steamboat this weekend, closing Yampa Street
Hundreds of Mustangs will fill Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs this weekend as the 2022 Colorado Mustang Stampede makes its debut in the Yampa Valley. “The entire city has welcomed us with open arms,” said co-founder Michael Bateman. “We cannot emphasize how much we appreciate that warm welcome. This is our first year of what will become an annual event.”
Steamboat Resort announces winter flights to Hayden airport, adds new destination
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. announced the 2022-23 flight plan at Yampa Valley Regional Airport will continue to include 16 flights through six airlines, with an additional flight to Nashville through Southwest, according to a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Last winter marked the first time 16 flights and...
Letter: Sue White was a local icon who made Steamboat proud
Congratulations to the Steamboat Pilot & Today for the headline and front-page tribute to Sue White. I admit that I cried while reading it. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail
A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
Bud Werner Library: Community came together to make Tibetan monks’ Steamboat stay special
On behalf of Bud Werner Library, I want to extend the deepest gratitude to our community for your support and appreciation of Mandala on the Yampa, the library’s cultural residency with the Drepung Loseling monks. Thousands of locals and visitors took the opportunity to observe a beautiful and intricate...
Steamboat man shoots bear that broke into his downtown home
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Ken Mauldin heard his German shepherd barking and his wife, Kelly, screaming. He rushed out of his room after hearing the scream. A bear was at the top of the stairs of their Steamboat Springs home, looking at Mauldin from about 10 feet away.
