ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

2nd “Felony Lane Gang” member sentenced to 34 months in prison for impersonating victims in bank fraud scheme in Southern Ill.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Tennessee woman will be serving time for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme by targeting female victims in Southern Ill. Reports say on July 19, 2021, Mary Thornhill, 36, and her co-defendant, Delvin Mills, went to a Regions Bank in Glen Carbon, Ill., and cashed a check that was made payable to a person whose identity had been stolen. Both suspects were arrested by officers within minutes of leaving the bank.
GLEN CARBON, IL
KMOV

Police: Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot inside the Schnucks near Union and Natural Bridge in north St. Louis Thursday, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was causing issues inside the store and threatened the security guard. The security guard then locked the door, police said, but the man went to another door and reentered the store. The man charged the security guard, then the guard fired shots at the man in the lobby of the store, hitting him in the arm, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot to death in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in south St. Louis. Police were called to the 4000 block of Iowa where a man was shot several times. No additional information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 critically wounded in South City triple shooting

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight shooting in a south St. Louis neighborhood left three men injured. Police were called to the 4700 block of South Grand in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. One man was shot in the leg, a second man was shot in the hand and a third man was shot in the head following an argument.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Sex Trafficking#Fbi#Violent Crime
KMOV

SLMPD gives away car clubs to deter Kia, Hyundai thefts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department handed out free car clubs Wednesday at Crown Food Mart on Jefferson and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars have risen drastically in 2022 compared to recent years. Additional car clubs are available at city...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Omicron-specific COVID booster shot coming soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the fall. The new booster will be specifically tailored to target the Omicron variants that are dominant in the U.S. right now, known as BA.4 and BA.5.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Rideshare drivers raise concerns after city school district slashes bus service for some buildings due to bus driver shortage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s less than a week before St. Louis Public Schools opens its doors for the first day. That gives parents less than a week to figure out how they’re getting their kids to school after the district announced the suspension of some bus services earlier this week. Now, one group of drivers fears the burden could be placed in their lap, which is against company policy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in St. Louis region

News 4's Kristen Cornett was live at Grant's Farm checking out their newest Clydesdales!. Nick Chabarria with Triple A talks with News 4 on how to prevent driving tragedies. Tyre Sampson's family gathers to remember teen on his birthday. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Airbnb’s new screening tools to crack down on unauthorized parties at short-term rentals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In less than a year, Patrick Polk has transformed multiple South City properties into beautiful Airbnb homes. “I have six properties and all of them are kind of loft style like this one,” said Polk. “Personally, most of my people who stay here are from out of town. [When] you come from out of town, you’re really not going out of town to have parties and stuff. That’s kind of more geared towards locals in my experience.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy