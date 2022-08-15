Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
2nd “Felony Lane Gang” member sentenced to 34 months in prison for impersonating victims in bank fraud scheme in Southern Ill.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Tennessee woman will be serving time for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme by targeting female victims in Southern Ill. Reports say on July 19, 2021, Mary Thornhill, 36, and her co-defendant, Delvin Mills, went to a Regions Bank in Glen Carbon, Ill., and cashed a check that was made payable to a person whose identity had been stolen. Both suspects were arrested by officers within minutes of leaving the bank.
KMOV
Police: Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot inside the Schnucks near Union and Natural Bridge in north St. Louis Thursday, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was causing issues inside the store and threatened the security guard. The security guard then locked the door, police said, but the man went to another door and reentered the store. The man charged the security guard, then the guard fired shots at the man in the lobby of the store, hitting him in the arm, police said.
KMOV
Man shot to death in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in south St. Louis. Police were called to the 4000 block of Iowa where a man was shot several times. No additional information has been released.
KMOV
Former bank employee sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing $284k cash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston will be serving time for stealing money. A Statement shows on July 19, 2021, Capri Duvall, 35, pretended to fill an ATM with cash but hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it to her car. After work, she gave the teller and a security guard $30,000 each.
KMOV
Homicide detectives investigating after 2 teenagers shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers were shot in St. Louis City Wednesday. According to police, two males, ages 14 and 18, were shot before 2:30 p.m. at Hodiamont Avenue and Romaine Place. The youngest victim was conscious and breathing. The older victim was not conscious nor breathing when police arrived on the scene.
KMOV
2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
KMOV
1 critically wounded in South City triple shooting
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight shooting in a south St. Louis neighborhood left three men injured. Police were called to the 4700 block of South Grand in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. One man was shot in the leg, a second man was shot in the hand and a third man was shot in the head following an argument.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July. The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.
KMOV
SLMPD gives away car clubs to deter Kia, Hyundai thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department handed out free car clubs Wednesday at Crown Food Mart on Jefferson and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars have risen drastically in 2022 compared to recent years. Additional car clubs are available at city...
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
KMOV
Omicron-specific COVID booster shot coming soon
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the fall. The new booster will be specifically tailored to target the Omicron variants that are dominant in the U.S. right now, known as BA.4 and BA.5.
KMOV
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
Tyre Sampson’s family gathers to remember teen on his birthday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The family of a St. Louis area teenager killed in a Florida amusement park accident gathered in Florida Wednesday to honor him. Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 on August 17, 2022. He died in March after falling off a FreeFall ride at Icon Park.
KMOV
Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
KMOV
Rideshare drivers raise concerns after city school district slashes bus service for some buildings due to bus driver shortage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s less than a week before St. Louis Public Schools opens its doors for the first day. That gives parents less than a week to figure out how they’re getting their kids to school after the district announced the suspension of some bus services earlier this week. Now, one group of drivers fears the burden could be placed in their lap, which is against company policy.
KMOV
Second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in St. Louis region
News 4's Kristen Cornett was live at Grant's Farm checking out their newest Clydesdales!. Nick Chabarria with Triple A talks with News 4 on how to prevent driving tragedies. Tyre Sampson's family gathers to remember teen on his birthday. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 on...
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
KMOV
Airbnb’s new screening tools to crack down on unauthorized parties at short-term rentals
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In less than a year, Patrick Polk has transformed multiple South City properties into beautiful Airbnb homes. “I have six properties and all of them are kind of loft style like this one,” said Polk. “Personally, most of my people who stay here are from out of town. [When] you come from out of town, you’re really not going out of town to have parties and stuff. That’s kind of more geared towards locals in my experience.”
