Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
5 billion could starve to death if U.S., Russia engage in nuclear war: Study
About two-thirds of the world's population could starve to death if the United States and Russia engaged in nuclear war, according to a study published Monday. The big picture: Soot and ash from nuclear weapon detonation would block the sun and cause disruptions to the Earth’s climate, causing a "catastrophic disruption of global food markets," researchers predicted in a peer-reviewed study led by Rutgers University.
UK consumer sentiment hits record low as inflation soars - GfK
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - British households are feeling "a sense of exasperation" about the surging cost of living which has pushed consumer sentiment to its lowest since at least 1974, according to the country's longest-running survey of household finances.
High yield spreads race tighter as recession fears ebb
Investors are pouring back into the U.S. high-yield market, a signal that they're dialing back recession jitters — for now. Why it matters: For a minute, things got dicey: Borrowing costs for U.S. companies with lower credit ratings shot up to levels suggesting possible recession concerns or that a sharp rise in defaults could be in the offing.
Grain prices keep falling, despite drought
Grain prices keep dropping, even though more than half of the Lower 48 states remain in a drought. That's good news for inflation. Why it matters: If sustained, the decline in wheat, corn and soybean prices could ease the rise in food costs and help policymakers knock inflation down a bit.
Sole producer of approved monkeypox shot "no longer certain" it can meet demand
Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox, said Wednesday that "it's no longer certain that we can continue to meet the demand" as cases continue to rise, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: As cases of the virus continue to spread globally, the Danish company is the only...
Fed will keep raising rates until inflation cools down, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials last month agreed it would be necessary to continue raising interest rates to battle hot inflation, though they also discussed slowing the pace of hikes "at some point" to assess how the economy is digesting higher borrowing costs, minutes from their last policy meeting show. Why it...
U.S. military conducts ballistic missile test delayed over China tensions
The U.S. said Tuesday that it completed the test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, which had been delayed due to escalating tensions with China and Russia. Why it matters: The test demonstrates "the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the...
Scoop: China warns Israel not to let U.S. pressure hurt relations
One of China's top diplomats warned Israel last week not to allow U.S. pressure to damage its relations with Beijing, according to senior Israeli Foreign Ministry officials with direct knowledge of the issue. Why it matters: The message from Liu Jianchao, who heads the Chinese Communist Party's international affairs department,...
U.S. and China spar on Twitter over climate change action
U.S. and Chinese officials traded barbs on Twitter this week as China questioned whether the U.S. could make good on its new landmark climate bill and the U.S. called on China to resume the countries' bilateral climate talks. Driving the news: Signed by President Biden on Tuesday, the bill includes...
China's ambassador warns U.S. of Taiwan consequences in rare briefing
China will view further U.S. arms sales, official travel to Taiwan or naval activity near the self-governing island as provocations that will further destabilize relations and prevent progress on other issues, Beijing's ambassador to the U.S. warned Tuesday. Why it matters: Ambassador Qin Gang said if Washington doesn’t "show restraint"...
China's 20th Party Congress looms closer
China's 20th Party Congress, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be selected for a highly unusual third term, will be held in Beijing within a few months. Why it matters: The congress will likely consolidate Xi's hold on power, signaling at least another five years of the hardline domestic authoritarianism and aggressive foreign policy he ushered in during his first two terms.
Exchanges chart path to Ethereum merge
As the Ethereum blockchain moves closer to its switch to a proof-of-stake validation model, crypto exchange operators are charting their own parallel paths in anticipation. Why it matters: The Merge, as the event is called, is due in roughly a month's time, and will have ripple effects across crypto. One is that it stands to be lucrative for exchanges that offer associated services.
U.S. and Taiwan to hold trade talks as tensions with China rise
U.S. and Taiwan officials outlined plans on Thursday for formal negotiations on a new trade treaty. Why it matters: Washington's latest show of support for Taipei comes as Beijing threatens further action should the U.S. sell more arms to Taiwan, conduct naval activity near the self-governing island or send more officials there in the wake of military drills protesting Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan this month.
The ECB argues the internet needs actual cash
With the rise of the internet since the mid 90s, private money has become much more important than government issued money: that is, real cash. If central banks issued digital currencies (CBDCs), however, cash would go online. Driving the news: The European Central Bank released a new working paper on...
