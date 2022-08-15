ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked after a crash on I-75 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Camp Washington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 after a crash in Camp Washington, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
Fox 19

Semi truck strikes railroad overpass in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi truck hit a railroad overpass in Hartwell on Wednesday morning, according to District Four police. The driver rolled up on a curb, wedging his trailer underneath the overpass, police said. According to District Four police, the semi truck is stuck under the overpass near 8000...
WLWT 5

OSP: Man dies days after car crash in Brown County

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has died nearly a week after a car crash in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 on Meeker Road near Elm Corner Road. Highway patrol said 29-year-old Justin Faulkner, from Bethel, was pulling...
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along I-75 near Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A disabled vehicle is causing delays along the interstate near Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The right lane along southbound I-75 at I-275 is blocked due to a crash, according to police. Slow traffic is backed...
WLWT 5

Winton Road lane closures to be in effect on I-275 overpass

CINCINNATI — Lane restrictions will be in place on Winton Road over I-275 on Tuesday afternoon after a cursory inspection found damage to the overpass. Due to the damage, Winton Road will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction over I-275. The right and middle lanes are...
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes along northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
WLWT 5

Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle accident in Northside

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Northside Tuesday. According to police, around 3:34 p.m. the officers responded to a two vehicle traffic accident at 4276 Colerain Avenue. Investigators arrived to the scene to find a woman who was operating a Chevrolet...
WLWT 5

Watermain break prompts road closure in the City of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A watermain break has prompted a road closure in the City of Fairfield, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Gray Road is closed between West Augusta Boulevard and Lake Michigan Drive while officials repair the watermain.
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 71 in downtown Cincinnati, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The two left lanes along northbound I-71 at Exit 1 toward U.S. 50 are blocked due to a crash, according...
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays for motorists along I-71 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-71 at I-275 in Montgomery has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash in Montgomery is blocking lanes and causing delays along Interstate 71, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after overnight shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — One man has died and another is in serious condition following a shooting overnight at an apartment in Avondale. Cincinnati police say officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Glenridge Place for a reported shooting. Authorities say responding officers found...
WLWT 5

Police responding to reports of motorcycle crash with injuries

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Beekman Street at Colerain Avenue around 3:35 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries, but is conscious according to reports. Police are advising...
