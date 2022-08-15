Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked after a crash on I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Camp Washington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 after a crash in Camp Washington, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WKRC
Police: Driver falls 35 feet running from crash scene in Kenton County
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WKRC) - A man suspected of causing a crash in Crescent Springs was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter not for injuries sustained in the crash but for injuries he received while allegedly running from the scene. Villa Hills Police say Nicholas Seissiger was headed west...
Fox 19
Semi truck strikes railroad overpass in Hartwell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi truck hit a railroad overpass in Hartwell on Wednesday morning, according to District Four police. The driver rolled up on a curb, wedging his trailer underneath the overpass, police said. According to District Four police, the semi truck is stuck under the overpass near 8000...
At least 1 person injured in crash involving a semi on NB-75 ramp to Edwin C Moses Blvd.
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night involving a semi on the exit ramp from I-75 North to Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Dispatch. A semitrailer was heading north on I-75 around 9 p.m....
WLWT 5
OSP: Man dies days after car crash in Brown County
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has died nearly a week after a car crash in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 on Meeker Road near Elm Corner Road. Highway patrol said 29-year-old Justin Faulkner, from Bethel, was pulling...
Car crashes into a tree near Riverview Park
According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews are on the scene of a crash on Negley Place and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Regional Dispatch reported that the crash was called in around 7 a.m.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A disabled vehicle is causing delays along the interstate near Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The right lane along southbound I-75 at I-275 is blocked due to a crash, according to police. Slow traffic is backed...
WLWT 5
Winton Road lane closures to be in effect on I-275 overpass
CINCINNATI — Lane restrictions will be in place on Winton Road over I-275 on Tuesday afternoon after a cursory inspection found damage to the overpass. Due to the damage, Winton Road will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction over I-275. The right and middle lanes are...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71/75 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes along northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate in Erlanger, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
WLWT 5
Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle accident in Northside
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Northside Tuesday. According to police, around 3:34 p.m. the officers responded to a two vehicle traffic accident at 4276 Colerain Avenue. Investigators arrived to the scene to find a woman who was operating a Chevrolet...
WLWT 5
Watermain break prompts road closure in the City of Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A watermain break has prompted a road closure in the City of Fairfield, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Gray Road is closed between West Augusta Boulevard and Lake Michigan Drive while officials repair the watermain.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 71 in downtown Cincinnati, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The two left lanes along northbound I-71 at Exit 1 toward U.S. 50 are blocked due to a crash, according...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Lane closures take effect along State Route 48 for two-week construction project in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Lanes along a state route in Lebanon will close for a multi-phase bridge rehabilitation project beginning Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lanes along north and southbound State Route 48 beneath the East Turtlecreek-Union Road...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays for motorists along I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-71 at I-275 in Montgomery has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash in Montgomery is blocking lanes and causing delays along Interstate 71, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
A stretch of State Route 32 is closed following a crash in Union Township
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down a stretch of State Route 32 in Union Township has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has lead to a road closure in Union Township, Wednesday...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after overnight shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — One man has died and another is in serious condition following a shooting overnight at an apartment in Avondale. Cincinnati police say officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Glenridge Place for a reported shooting. Authorities say responding officers found...
WLWT 5
Police bodycam video shows moments leading up to vehicle crash, chase in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — A stolen car led police on a wild chase and then crashed into another vehicle injuring a woman and her two kids. Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera footage Wednesday showing the dramatic chase that ended in the Walmart parking lot in Franklin. According to...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of motorcycle crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Beekman Street at Colerain Avenue around 3:35 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries, but is conscious according to reports. Police are advising...
WLWT 5
1 person airlifted to the hospital following major crash on I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. A major crash that was blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Liberty Township has been cleared by police. All lanes along the interstate are now open to regular traffic. One person has been airlifted to the hospital following a serious crash on I-75 Tuesday morning.
