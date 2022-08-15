Read full article on original website
Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Things may be looking up for the Shiawassee County labor market. The Michigan Works office for that area told ABC12 that Wednesday afternoon's job fair had the largest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic. But there are still a few hurdles that both employers and...
Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
Short-Lived Flint Eyewear Company is Closing Up Shop for Good
The last thing Flint needs right now is another company going out of business. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with a company, that only a few years ago was making headlines. Genusee founder & CEO, Ali Rose Van Overbeke made the announcement recently on social media. I write this update...
Fully customized ‘Rat Rod’ 1987 S-10 finds new owner at Bricks Flicks
FLINT, MI – It might not be the shiniest car at Back to the Bricks, but it may have the most personality. Mike Spaulding, 77, needed a car to participate in Back to the Bricks about eight years ago. The Flint native, GM retiree and veteran was working with...
The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
Flint MTA awarded $4.3M for hydrogen buses
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Mass Transportation Authority will receive $4,334,800 in funding to support the expansion of MTA’s zero-emissions bus program. The grant was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration through its Low and No Emission Vehicle program which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Back to the Bricks car show cruises through downtown Flint
Back to the Bricks, Michigan’s annual car cruise celebration, has officially returned to Flint.
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint
FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Flint temporarily turns to secondary water pipeline as main water source
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint recently was able to avert a water crisis because of a newly constructed secondary water pipeline. The Great Lakes Water Authority is the main water source for the city, supplying 95% of what flows through the pipes into homes and businesses. It suffered a major breach on Saturday.
Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc residents can share their thoughts on a site plan sent in by a developer to transform the former Jewel Golf Course into housing. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The course didn't reopen this year, leaving the property with overgrown grass and wildlife.
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in Detroit
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that money is available to you for your mortgage or rent? The key is to know where to find it. So let's dive into the programs that are available to help you out.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Community centers, housing and groceries: Group proposes $28M in Saginaw investments
SAGINAW, MI — Support for existing community centers and neighborhood revitalization programs as well as investments in new ventures — including a grocery store and a behavioral health clinic — were among federal stimulus spending ideas recommended by a Saginaw City Council-appointed advisory group. The council last...
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
