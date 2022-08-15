ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Things may be looking up for the Shiawassee County labor market. The Michigan Works office for that area told ABC12 that Wednesday afternoon's job fair had the largest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic. But there are still a few hurdles that both employers and...
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Short-Lived Flint Eyewear Company is Closing Up Shop for Good

The last thing Flint needs right now is another company going out of business. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with a company, that only a few years ago was making headlines. Genusee founder & CEO, Ali Rose Van Overbeke made the announcement recently on social media. I write this update...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint MTA awarded $4.3M for hydrogen buses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Mass Transportation Authority will receive $4,334,800 in funding to support the expansion of MTA’s zero-emissions bus program. The grant was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration through its Low and No Emission Vehicle program which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint temporarily turns to secondary water pipeline as main water source

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint recently was able to avert a water crisis because of a newly constructed secondary water pipeline. The Great Lakes Water Authority is the main water source for the city, supplying 95% of what flows through the pipes into homes and businesses. It suffered a major breach on Saturday.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc residents can share their thoughts on a site plan sent in by a developer to transform the former Jewel Golf Course into housing. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The course didn't reopen this year, leaving the property with overgrown grass and wildlife.
GRAND BLANC, MI
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
FLINT, MI

