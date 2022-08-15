ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia in custody; not believed to have been in Wisconsin

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago
Courtesy: FBI.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Officials now believe a man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent in Georgia late last month stayed in that state and did not flee to southern Wisconsin following the incident as they initially said he may have.

Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, turned himself in to agents in Columbus, Georgia last week, officials from the FBI’s field office in Atlanta said.

He was detained following an appearance in federal court Thursday.

“We believe the pressure of the reward and awareness of him being wanted led to him surrendering,” the agency told News 3 Now in an email Monday.

Brown and another man, Jarvis Smith, 27, face multiple charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. As of late last week, Smith was being held on state charges in Georgia, according to the FBI’s field office in Atlanta.

Earlier this month, the FBI said it had reason to believe Brown may have been in the Johnson Creek area where he once worked. So far, the FBI said agents believe he was in Georgia the entire time and not in Wisconsin as initially reported.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime...
MADISON, WI
UPI News

Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wxpr.org

Buggy crash sentencing, new home builds down, and Wisconsin kids report

Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy is sentenced in Taylor County Court. Federal appeals court rules state can't tax tribal lands that change hands. The number of new homes builds is down statewide in Wisconsin, up in rural areas. UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for child well-being.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’

Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
Public Safety
wizmnews.com

Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
WISCONSIN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

