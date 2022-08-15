FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia in custody; not believed to have been in Wisconsin

Courtesy: FBI.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Officials now believe a man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent in Georgia late last month stayed in that state and did not flee to southern Wisconsin following the incident as they initially said he may have.

Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, turned himself in to agents in Columbus, Georgia last week, officials from the FBI’s field office in Atlanta said.

He was detained following an appearance in federal court Thursday.

“We believe the pressure of the reward and awareness of him being wanted led to him surrendering,” the agency told News 3 Now in an email Monday.

Brown and another man, Jarvis Smith, 27, face multiple charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. As of late last week, Smith was being held on state charges in Georgia, according to the FBI’s field office in Atlanta.

Earlier this month, the FBI said it had reason to believe Brown may have been in the Johnson Creek area where he once worked. So far, the FBI said agents believe he was in Georgia the entire time and not in Wisconsin as initially reported.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.