ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: MLB Experts Make a Head-Scratching LA Comparison

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZmNt_0hIJwV8a00

The Dodgers remain at the top of the power rankings so it makes sense to compare them to....what is that thing?

It's no question the Dodgers are the hottest team in baseball despite losing to the Royals on Sunday night. Prior to their loss, the Dodgers won 12 games in a row and dominated winning each game by at-least two runs so it's only natural for the team to be compared to some interesting ideas.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the Dodgers to drop the ball this season and not win the World Series would be a shock with how they've been playing so far. All that matters is what you do in the postseason, despite many experts picking the Dodgers to win it all in the preseason.

The Dodgers found themselves in familiar territory this week finishing on top of the power rankings once again according to The Athletic's Zach Buchanan and Chad Jennings . The number one spot puts them right ahead of the Mets and three spots ahead of the Yankees who were second in last weeks rankings.

The Dodgers being "scary good" warrants many comparisons, but no one could have thought of comparing the Dodgers to a snake walking with the help fo a robot.

Yes this robot is scary like the Dodgers have been this season, but with the return of Dodgers pitcher Dustin May , who recently added a new pitch to his arsenal, the snake known as the Dodgers are getting just a bit scarier (quotes via The Athletic).

"What's that? He's gotten even better at pitching over the last 16 months? And he'll join a rotation who has the best ERA in baseball? Hold on, I'm getting another news alert...GREAT NEWS! We have finally taught spiders to use knives!"

Robot snakes? Spiders with knives? Yep we have officially heard it all for a team so scary like the Dodgers. An already feared team will now look to get more scary with the addition of May so who knows what other comparisons they will draw next.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mookie Betts played catch with a young Dodgers fan in the stands in classy moment

Mookie Betts just made this young fan’s night. During the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Betts went out of his way to make this special moment happen for a fan. Instead of his usual between innings warm up, Betts found a young Dodgers fan in the right field stands — holding a “Mookie wanna play catch?” sign — and decided to play catch with him!
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him

MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Royals#Mets#Scratching#Baseball#Sports#Dodgers News#Athletic#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
New York Mets
thecomeback.com

MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy