Plenty on tap as craft beer industry grows in New York
In Cooperstown, there sits one of the longest running and busiest craft breweries in the state: Brewery Ommegang. “At our highest, we could pump out 10,000 bottles a day, and they were doing it five days a week, so 50,000 bottles is a good number,” said Ommegang Head Brewer Justin Lottridge.
Trio of suits target Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday by college professors and students claiming it is unconstitutional. What You Need To Know. Three lawsuits...
Dem Gov candidates spar over abortion policies
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. — Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried are working to differentiate themselves on abortion in the state’s Democratic primary for Governor. What You Need To Know. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are competing in the Democratic primary for Governor. Fried has...
Black entrepreneurs find support in Black Business Association
CULVER CITY, Calif. — August is Black Business Month, and in LA County, Aug. 20 is officially Black Business Day or Earl ‘Skip’ Cooper Day. The Black Business Association, the oldest ethnic and active support organization for Black and diverse businesses in California, started the celebration. Spectrum...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani faced several hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta as a target of an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. The former New York mayor and Trump attorney...
Home building in Wisconsin slowed by mortgage rates, supply chain issues
MILWAUKEE — Ongoing supply chain issues and climbing interest rates appear to slowing down new home builds across Wisconsin. “Last year in 2021, we saw a lot of home building going on because of the low interest rates,” said Alicia Naleid, director of communications with the Wisconsin Builders Association. “[The decline] is truly because of the skyrocketing interest rates that have gone up almost 2% since a few months ago.”
Mills tours companies helped by federal relief funds
Gov. Janet Mills toured local businesses in Lewiston this week, showcasing companies that her office said benefited from state programs funded by federal pandemic relief monies. Mills visited guitar manufacturer Bourgeois Guitars and footwear maker Quoddy, two companies that received grants through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. The Pandemic...
The environment matters to just about everyone
With exceptions, voters and elected officials across the political spectrum — and of course, all along the tourist-packed I-4 corridor — find ways to past their frequent disagreements when it comes to protecting our state’s natural environment. Gov. DeSantis awarded more than $400 million in February for...
Watch Live: Coverage of the final sprint to the primaries
Today marks the unofficial start of the final sprint. Candidates up and down the ballot are making their final pitches to prospective Primary Election voters, and Spectrum News is following them along the campaign trail. Watch up-close coverage of Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried in their race for the Democratic...
Laser tattoo removal business is booming in Texas
The laser tattoo removal business is booming. A new training course is helping students get some skin in the game.
UNF poll puts Fried ahead of Crist in governor's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—A new University of North Florida poll puts Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist for Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial race. 1,624 registered Florida voters surveyed on topics including governor’s race and job approval ratings. Gov. Ron DeSantis is still in the lead against Fried and Crist, poll...
FDOT: I-4 to get new interchange near attractions
There will soon be a new place to get on and off I-4 in the attractions area. Construction will begin in the coming months on a new I-4 interchange with Daryl Carter Parkway. FDOT officials say a new interchange will be built at I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway. Experts say...
Police: Man's arrest in Georgia leads to double-homicide investigation in Melbourne
Investigators say a Melbourne man's arrest in Georgia led police to the bodies of his aunt and uncle in their Melbourne home on Tuesday. Officials said that 31-year-old James Green was confronted by officers in Pooler, Ga., after a local church representative reported that he was acting suspicious. According to...
