evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. In the morning light near Northwestern University, Mari Kang-Clark (above) reads the Bible and takes notes. “It was kind of crowded where I usually sit,” she said, “so I found this nook.” Kang-Clark, 23, is a Christian campus minister at the university. “Students feel drowned out by the world,” she says. She’s most interested in teaching about the character of God. “People don’t realize that God has emotions.” (At This Time photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
There is a message attached to ‘Attached’
Attached is a sculpture leased by the City of Evanston via the Arts Council. Its site, in Burnham Shores Park (along the lakefront between Hamilton Street and Burnham Place), was the choice of Jennifer Lasik, then-Cultural Arts Coordinator of the City of Evanston. Sculpted by Evanstonian Janet Austin, it is...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Mari Kang-Clark closely reads the Bible and takes notes in the morning light near Northwestern University. “It was kind of crowded where I usually sit,” she said, “so I found this nook.” Kang-Clark is a Christian campus minister at the university. She’s 23 and says she was an atheist until five years ago. She now ministers to women, mostly freshmen and many from overseas. “Students feel drowned out by the world,” she says. She’s most interested in teaching about the character of God. “People don’t realize that God has emotions.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Highland Park Hospital: Strength in tragedy, and the preparation that came first
Sarah Farley had just left the Sauganash July Fourth parade with her family around 10:30 a.m. when she got a text message from a family friend who lives in Deerfield and who had attended the Highland Park parade. “Just so you’re aware, there’s a shooter at the Highland Park downtown...
evanstonroundtable.com
The Art of Making Art: Will Allen
Like many others, Will Allen is a college student with a part-time summer job, but his real passion is being in the midst of his three-year planned launch toward creating – and selling – self-designed steel art sculpture. Allen’s craft and artwork span purely artistic to functional metalworks....
evanstonroundtable.com
Bird alive! Architecture saving avian lives
On May 4, 2022, the podcast “99% Invisible,” premiered an episode titled Murder Most Fowl. The podcast focuses primarily on how everyday design affects our lives (the unofficial tagline being that “Good design is 99% invisible”). The piece itself began by mentioning how birding as a hobby really took off during the pandemic.
evanstonroundtable.com
Family Focus seeks federal funds for welcoming center
Family members have always been a key component of Family Focus’s work on childhood development. “We know that many families come to us because they have either heard from a neighbor or friend, a family member, their parish, that Family Focus can support them, can help them,” said Mariana Osoria, senior vice president of partnerships and engagement for the agency, addressing members of the city’s Social Services Committee at their Aug. 11 meeting.
evanstonroundtable.com
Civilian response envisioned for lower-priority 911 calls
Members of Evanston’s Human Services Committee discussed at its meeting Wednesday evening partnering with two national nonprofits to build a new alternate response system for less urgent 911 calls. Council member Bobby Burns, (Fifth Ward) introduced two proposed agreements to the committee, one with the Law Enforcement Action Partnership...
evanstonroundtable.com
Message from the mayor: Time to get to work!
From the newsletter of City of Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss:. I wanted to share a few exciting updates with you, starting here: the City Council just voted unanimously to appoint Luke Stowe as City Manager. Let me get one thing out of the way from the start: This was not...
evanstonroundtable.com
Praying for a good school year
A few dozen clergy members and faithful prayed for Evanston High School students, teachers and staff on Monday morning at the start of the school year. “Education is so important,” said the Rev. Rosalind Shorter Henderson of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. “And if you’re in an environment that is full of violence and negativity, it is difficult to learn. And so we believe that if we come and pray, we believe that God will be able to give us peace in the school and the children will be able to learn.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Police warn about traffic camera ticket scam
The Evanston Police Department is warning the public about a traffic camera ticket scam. Several citizens have reported receiving emails notifying them they have been issued a “Moving Violation Recorded by Traffic Camera.” The email specifically states the violation was recorded by a traffic camera in Evanston, Ill.
evanstonroundtable.com
Juvenile charged in July 25 Fowler Ave. backyard shooting
The Evanston Police Department announced Wednesday that a juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged in the July 25 shooting in a backyard on Fowler Avenue, and that the investigation is still ongoing. The department held a briefing for the media at 2:30 p.m. at the Fire Department’s headquarters, where...
evanstonroundtable.com
Library trustees approve new priorities to go with search for new director
Evanston Library Board trustees are moving deliberately in their selection of the city’s next library chief, establishing a clear picture of what they’d like to see in the ideal candidate before going out for interviews. In a brief report at the Aug. 17 meeting, Board President Tracy Fulce...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 announces $5.6 million budget surplus from the 2021-22 year
Thanks to expenditure cuts and more-than-expected revenue from property taxes, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 ended the latest fiscal year with a budget surplus of nearly $6 million, Business Manager Kathy Zalewski told school board members at Monday’s Personnel, Building and Grounds and Finance Committee meeting. During the year, the...
evanstonroundtable.com
City may tap $500K from ARPA allocation to match low-income solar grant
City staff members are developing a proposal to allocate $500,000 of Evanston’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide solar panels for low-income residents, matching a congressional grant awarded to the city earlier this year. Evanston’s Sustainability and Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt updated the city’s Utilities Commission on the...
