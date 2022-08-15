Read full article on original website
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
SMART LIVING: Experts offer signs of overparenting
Women with ties to Louisiana compete on new Food Network series. A Louisiana author and an LSU graduate are competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”. Updated: 7 hours ago. At the city dock, a makeshift...
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
Entergy bill assistance starts today
Drainage backlogs homes and roads when it rains hard, which is why East Baton Rouge Parish is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to clean drains and help prevent future flooding. United Way says they received a large number of applications from Entergy customers and that the assistance has reached...
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released
THE INVESTIGATORS: La. officials shut down pumps at gas station after inspectors find water in tanks. Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry shut down a number of pumps at the Sunoco gas station on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge after one woman who filled up there tipped them off about contaminated gas being sold there.
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to be reopened
ASCENSION PARISH - Situated just near I-10, Alligator Bayou Road has been a shortcut between Ascension and Iberville parishes for residents in the area for decades. “I know people are anxious to use this road to get to the Prairieville, Baton Rouge area," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. That...
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
Baton Rouge, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Denham Springs High School football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims
The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a hotel over the weekend. Two people were onboard, the pilot and an instructor pilot. Deputies attempt to ID four people accused of stealing. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities describe the car used to drive away as...
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU
This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
