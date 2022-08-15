Read full article on original website
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs and circuit court, Aug. 8-14, 2022
12:18 a.m. – Allen Dale Ensley, 33, was cited and released on a Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of second-degree criminal mischief, 18th Ave./Main St. 12:28 a.m. – Matthew Carl Martin, 32, was arrested on Sweet Home Municipal Court warrants for...
kezi.com
Woman sentenced to prison for assaulting disabled young man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of assaulting a nonverbal young man unable to defend himself, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on Wednesday. Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal...
Aug. 17 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 17 -Joshua Eugene Brown, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for attempt to deliver meth. -Konda Jean Bruner, 58, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault. -Jason Allen Bucher, 48, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA)...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17
On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
kezi.com
Woman speaks out about road rage attack; suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- 61-year-old Jeffery Louis Medina was arrested in connection to the assault of two women, including Julie Willits in an alleged road rage incident. Medina now faces second degree assault charges. "My grandbabies just kept screaming, 'she's dead,'" said Willits, one of the assault victims. "There was so...
philomathnews.com
Sheriff’s Office Back to School Supply Drive underway
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office’s 13th annual Back to School Supply Drive is in progress through Sept. 5. For those interested in donating to the supply drive, backpacks have historically been a large need for students of low-income families returning to school. Monetary donations will also be accepted. For example, just $30 can provide one student with supplies for an entire year.
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
Newberg woman killed in crash
Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age...
kptv.com
Victims ID’d in deadly crash of stolen vehicle on Highway 293
WASCO COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police have identified two people who were found dead in a stolen car off Highway 293 on Wednesday. OSP says Elijah Wilson, 23, of Salem, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound when it left the road near milepost 8 and went down the embankment where it crashed into a tree.
philomathnews.com
Worker reportedly suffers serious injuries in logging accident
A male logger in his 50s suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning west of Philomath after he was struck in the head by a falling limb in an area 2-1/2 miles off Woods Creek Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Philomath Fire & Rescue...
philomathnews.com
Motorcyclist crashes on Decker Road Monday afternoon
A 78-year-old man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a single motorcycle on Decker Road just east of Decker Ridge Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at 1:42 p.m. and found the man in the middle of Decker Road on his back. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Philomath Fire & Rescue public information officer, said the man was stabilized, placed on a backboard and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
KATU.com
Driver dies in crash with semi on I-5 north of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — An 18-year-old driver died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 5 southbound north of Woodburn, state troopers said. The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 277 in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash investigation extended into the evening commute.
kptv.com
2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
KXL
Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County
DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive. The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am. 41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight,...
KATU.com
Known squatter house catches fire in Salem, one occupant arrested on unrelated charge
SALEM, Ore. — Monday morning, Marion County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the 4100 Block of Lancaster Drive NE, along with Salem and Keizer Fire. Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Officials say the house that caught...
Hwy 101 crash kills 3 people near Lincoln City
A crash near Lincoln City took the lives of multiple people on Monday, officials tell KOIN 6 News.
philomathnews.com
PYAC’s Safety Town to run Aug. 22-26 at Clemens Primary
The Philomath Youth Activities Club’s Safety Town program will run Aug. 22-26, the organization announced. The summer program, which targets Philomath School District children who will be entering kindergarten this fall, takes place at Clemens Primary School. Each day’s activities run from 12:30-3 p.m. Under the guidance of...
kptv.com
I-5 crash with semi-truck leaves man dead and one injured
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 near milepost 277 left a man dead and a kid injured Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. At about 2:40 p.m., Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a call of a Honda Civic that crashed into a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
