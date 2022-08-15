Read full article on original website
Elisa Dominguez
3d ago
Rest In Paradise cousin Rosie i love n miss u im in complete shock n still trying to process this i cant believe this happened
oxnardpd.org
News Release – Subject Arrested in Possession of Multiple Firearms and Ammunition (8/17/22)
SUBJECT: Subject Arrested in Possession of Multiple Firearms and Ammunition. SUSPECTS: Pablo Reyes Cervantes, 38-year-old San Bernardino resident. On August 17, 2022, at approximately 7:24 p.m., patrol officers from the Oxnard Police Department were in the 800 block of W. Wooley Road, handling a call for service. When the officers returned to their vehicles, they observed a vehicle blocking the police units. Officers were contacted by the driver of the vehicle, who was uncooperative and claimed to be armed with a firearm. The suspect, Pablo Reyes Cervantes, refused to comply with the officer’s commands.
kclu.org
Prosecutors say man enters guilty pleas to head-on crash which killed one, injured two in Ventura
A Santa Barbara County man has entered guilty pleas to charges stemming from a head on crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County which left one person dead, and two others injured. The collision happed last December, in Ventura. CHP officers say Jesus Manuel Calles was driving under the influence...
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura
A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
KEYT
Ventura woman dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along Highway 1 in Ventura County last week
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura woman died from her injuries after a pick-up truck crashed onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Solimar Beach and struck her, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mary Jane Centeno, 68, was walking southbound on the righthand shoulder of Highway 1 between...
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
abc10.com
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
foxla.com
FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep
LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
davisvanguard.org
Judge Denies Sentence Reduction Despite Knowledge of Accused’s Childhood Emotional Neglect
VENTURA, CA – A Ventura County Superior Court judge denied Oscar Eulloque’s request for a sentence reduction last Thursday, despite his counsel’s effort to explain his child neglect situation. Eulloque was arrested for carjacking an Oxnard man with another co-accused in 2018. He was charged with felony...
Woman, 71, pistol-whipped during Beverly Grove home invasion; ‘high dollar amount’ of jewelry stolen
A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West 5th Street. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson says a lone, masked suspect entered the home, struck the victim and then […]
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
kvta.com
Driver In Wrong Way DUI Fatal Crash In Ventura Pleads Guilty
Updated--The Santa Barbara man facing manslaughter and other charges in connection with the wrong-way fatal DUI crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura last December has pleaded guilty. Now 30-year-old Jesus Calles Tuesday pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI-alcohol causing injury, and being an unlicensed driver. He...
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Ventura County Reporter
“WE SAW HER GUTS AND HER STRENGTH” | Love, admiration expressed during candlelight vigil for Carmen Ramirez
PICTURED: The candlelight vigil for Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez included music, a Native American ceremony and heartfelt remembrances. Photo by Alex Wilson. From the hundreds of people expressing love for Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez at a candlelight vigil marking her shocking and unexpected passing, it was obvious her impact on the community started long before she was elected to public office.
oxnardpd.org
SUPPLEMENTAL NEWS RELEASE – Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian | 08/18/22
SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian. LOCATION: West Seventh Street at South A Street, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Antonio Flores Jr., 38 year-old Oxnard resident. PEDESTRIAN: Carmen Ramirez, 73 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Andrew Pinkstaff, Corporal | (805) 385-7750 | andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org. At approximately 6:40 PM on August 12, 2022,...
kvta.com
COVID UPDATE VENTURA COUNTY
COVID-19 CASE/HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE August 16, 2022. ***The number of new cases Tuesday was 843 with 8,587 tests. ***There was a total Tuesday of 1,323 currently active cases. ***The total number of cases since March 2020 is 201,730. ***The total number of recovered cases since March 2020 is 198,859. ***The total...
