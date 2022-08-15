A few dozen clergy members and faithful prayed for Evanston High School students, teachers and staff on Monday morning at the start of the school year. “Education is so important,” said the Rev. Rosalind Shorter Henderson of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. “And if you’re in an environment that is full of violence and negativity, it is difficult to learn. And so we believe that if we come and pray, we believe that God will be able to give us peace in the school and the children will be able to learn.”

