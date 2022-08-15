Read full article on original website
Conservation Law Foundation agrees to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own electric utility
Under the agreement presented to the Public Utility Commission Wednesday, the semiconductor manufacturer would submit to Vermont environmental laws. The commission still has the final say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Conservation Law Foundation agrees to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own electric utility.
WCAX
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Would-be homebuyers priced out of Vermont’s red hot real estate market are now taking a fresh look at mobile homes instead. And lots at popular mobile home parks are coveted prizes. Anne Wallace Allen digs into people looking at these digs for Seven Days. She...
WCAX
Job fair to be held in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions. This comes as staffing shortages continue to cause businesses to cut hours or close entirely. Thursday’s job fair is in Lyndonville at Bandstand Park. The fair is being hosted by NEK Workforce Partners and...
WCAX
New butterfly tent at Vermont State Fair
Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year’s flu season will be. Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on...
A Permit Pileup Is Leaving Outdoor Weed Growers in Legal Limbo
On her remote land in Woodbury, Jezebel Crow wants to start a weed farm. Crow, who raises goats and works in the Plainfield Co-op's produce department, is like many of the Vermonters seeking to supply sun-grown cannabis to the new recreational marketplace: She has experience growing, little startup cash and serious misgivings about ceding to government regulation.
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
WCAX
High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cool summer nights have people taking their dinner outside and one local retailer says they’re selling grills faster than it takes to cook a burger on one. Bibens Ace Hardware says in many cases they haven’t even been assembling the grills like they usually would,...
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
WCAX
Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
WCAX
New books for Vermont prison inmates
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People behind bars in Vermont are getting new reading material. It’s thanks to federal rescue plan money. More than $42,000 is being spent on books for the state’s six correctional facilities. The books range from fiction to nonfiction in a wide variety of topics.
Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions
As the start of the school year nears, low-income and rural districts are more likely to be coming up short. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions.
nhbr.com
Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’
In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
compassvermont.com
Governor Scott: Federal Inflation Reduction Act Will Help With Vermonters' Health Insurance Costs
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that the federal Inflation Reduction Act will help mitigate rising health care costs for many Vermonters, particularly those on Medicare and who buy health plans on Vermont’s health insurance marketplace. The Act is expected to be signed into federal law by the President this week.
VTDigger
Unaffordable health care in Vermont
Will you be able to afford double-digit rate increases of your health insurance in 2023? If not, please write to Governor Scott and your legislators!. As reported in VTDigger, the Green Mountain Care Board voted Thursday for these double-digit increases for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont and MVP Health.
vermontbiz.com
Study: Vermont has 2nd lowest rental vacancy rate
Vermont Business Magazine A new report from HelpAdvisor.com(link is external) found that in Vermont, only 2.4% of all rental units are vacant as of Q2 of 2022, which is the 2nd lowest percentage out of any state. Only Connecticut has a lower rate. These findings were revealed after HelpAdvisor analyzed...
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's to open first Vermont location this month
WILLISTON, Vt. — Jersey Mike's, the popular sandwich chain known for its customizable subs, is opening its first Vermont location later this month. The first shop in Vermont will be located at 69 Market Street, in the same strip as the L.L. Bean store. A large banner outside the...
WCAX
Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety, violence prevention
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a workforce crisis, Gov. Phil Scott has a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. The 10-point framework focuses on three core goals. The first is to reinforce frontline law enforcement capacity and...
thecentersquare.com
Enforcement now included in Vermont's code of ethics
(The Center Square) – Public servants in Vermont are now being held to a strict code of ethics, a new report shows. Vermont, Multistate reports, codified Senate Bill 171 in May, which took effect in July, outlining the basic requirements pertaining to gifts and revolving door restrictions while at the same time guiding public servants away from conflicts of interest.
WCAX
Vt. attorney general reaches settlement agreement with opioid maker
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with opioid-maker Endo over its role in promoting the opioid crisis. Endo is an Ireland-based drugmaker that makes generic and branded opioids. That includes Percocet, Endocet and Opana ER, which was withdrawn from the market in 2017.
WCAX
Vermont marks Bennington Battle Day
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is Bennington Battle Day. It’s a Vermont state holiday, which means state government offices are closed. Despite its name, the Revolutionary War battle didn’t actually happen in Bennington. The 1777 Battle of Bennington was fought just over the border in New York when soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored there.
