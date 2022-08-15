Read full article on original website
‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise
More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
Percy, Annabeth, and Grover link up in new on-set footage of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’
Filming is well underway for the Disney series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Fans of the book series by author Rick Riordan will have been able to keep up with the ongoing production thanks to the author’s blog. However, this little teaser comes courtesy of one fan, who posted a behind-the-scenes video to Twitter showing the three main characters on set.
A star-powered crime thriller causes real-time chaos on streaming
If you weren’t aware that the movie was a high concept crime thriller designed to unfold in real-time, then you’d be forgiven for thinking Money Monster was an awards-baiting prestige picture, an initial reaction that wouldn’t be too wide of the mark looking at the talent involved, even if the end product didn’t quite live up to the buzz.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco romcom ‘Meet Cute’ gets release date
The upcoming romantic comedy Meet Cute, starring superstar comedian Pete Davidson and actress Kaley Cuoco has a premiere date. The tells the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who meet and fall in love at first sight (except it turns out Sheila has a time machine). The movie premieres in September on Peacock, and director Alex Lehmann said she was torn by the anticipation, according to Deadline.
A forgotten comedy with a complex history gets frozen in time on the streaming Top 10
A $20 million dramatic comedy starring Seth Rogen hardly sounds like the kind of project that would endure a notoriously troubled and tortured existence, but An American Pickle has been repeatedly shuffled around and bounced about since first entering development way back in 2013. Simon Rich adapted his short story...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
Machine Gun Kelly smashes a glass on his forehead and broadcasts the bloody aftermath
For the second time this year, Machine Gun Kelly has performed an attention-grabbing — and largely pointless act of defiance — on stage during a concert and subsequently shared his injuries on social media. According to Stereogum, the stunt occurred after MGK consumed red wine on stage at...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix
It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
A new ‘Black Adam’ toy might have just spoiled a major plot point of the film
Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Black Adam. A new toy for the upcoming DC film Black Adam has seemingly given away secrets related to its new villain. The new Sabbac mega-figure from McFarlane Toys is now available to view on its website. In this, a description of the character can be read, but be warned it does include some mild spoilers for the film.
Review: ‘Delia’s Gone’ gets by on the strength of its performances
It might sound like stating the obvious, but sometimes the best way to elevate motion picture material is to simply sit back and let the actors act. A raft of stellar performances can often drag a film up to the level of commitment and effort being put in by the cast, something that’s very true of Robert Budreau’s slow-burning crime drama Delia’s Gone, which comes to theaters tomorrow, before hitting VOD on September 9.
Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie? Bruce Willis’ kids weigh in
Is there life on other planets? Are humans fundamentally good or evil? Do we have free will? All these questions are merely metaphysical claptrap in the face of the greatest conundrum of the 21st century: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? A source very close to the heart of the matter may finally have an answer for us.
Streaming fans lock and load with an empty-headed assassination actioner
Had The Hunter’s Prayer arrived a few years earlier than it did, then there’s a chance it may have found more of an audience. Instead, the 2017 action thriller came and went without barely gaining any attention whatsoever, although it certainly didn’t help that reviews could very generously be described as ranging from underwhelming to unenthusiastic.
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
Fans praise a DCEU veteran who was in dire need of a glow-up
The state of the DC Extended Universe has been hotly debated lately — especially after the controversial decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the near-completed HBO Max original movie Batgirl — however, fans are appreciating the glow-up that happened for Joel Kinnaman’s Colonel Rick Flag. Rick...
New ‘Black Panther 2’ promo art offers fresh looks at Namor and the Wakandan warriors
The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as revealed at Comic-Con last month, was very possibly the most moving trailer for a superhero movie we’ve ever seen, but it also held a lot back about the film itself. The promo did reveal our first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner and his redesigned underwater culture, but there’s much it didn’t show us about the incoming Ryan Coogler-directed sequel.
What is the cast of ‘The Addams Family’ movies doing now?
They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, not to mention altogether ooky, but we love them anyway. The Addams have been like an extended family to audiences for decades, ever since Charles Addams’ comic strip creations were first brought to life in the legendary 1960s sitcom. For modern viewers, though, it’s likely the 1990s versions of the characters who they imagine when they think of the Addams Family.
Robert De Niro will play two mobsters in upcoming film, to fan delight
Robert De Niro will be playing not one — but two — rival goodfellas in the upcoming movie, Wise Guys, which is a premise that is delighting fans. The period mobster drama will be directed by Rain Man‘s Barry Levinson and penned by Nicholas Pileggi, the same scribe who authored the 1985 book, Wiseguys, which incidentally inspired Martin Scorsese’s 1990 film Goodfellas, also starring De Niro, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Watch: ‘Wednesday’ teaser trailer gives new look at Tim Burton’s modernized Addams Family
The Netflix Wednesday series is bringing back The Addams Family to the public consciousness later this year. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, is directed by Tim Burton, and today the public has gotten a new look at the show story in action. Netflix posted footage for...
