Patino was recalled from Triple-A Durham ahead of Thursday's start against the Royals, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino was sent to the minors July 23, and he posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 9.2 innings over three starts following his demotion. The Rays are in the midst of a stretch in which they're playing 17 games in 17 days, so the right-hander will return to the big leagues to start Thursday's home matchup. It's not yet clear whether Patino will make another turn through the rotation following Thursday's outing, and it's possible that the decision will be made based on how he performs against Kansas City.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO