kalb.com
Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
klax-tv.com
Family of Charles Frederick Page Fights to Recognize His Aviation Legacy
When you think of aviation, the first name that comes to mind is the Wright Brothers. But around the same time, a Pineville, Louisiana man patented his plan for the first airplane. In his hands, Joe Page holds the proof his grandfather, Charles Frederick Page, created first patent of the...
KPLC TV
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
westcentralsbest.com
Allison Hannah LCSW Joins Child, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Services
Fort Polk School Support Services and Vernon Parish School Board announce the addition of Allison Hannah, LCSW, to Child, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Services. She will be embedded at North Polk and Parkway Elementary Schools to support the needs of JRTC and Fort Polk students, improving access to care and reducing absences from the classroom for military children.
klax-tv.com
Rock Island Greenway Rails to Trails Project Planned for Pineville, Tioga
There is a plan by the Rapides Area Planning Commission to turn an unused railroad line into a bike and pedestrian path as well as reopening the Tioga Heritage Museum. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with some folks who can’t wait to see that happen and has this report.
westcentralsbest.com
Allen Parish Community Healthcare Announces New Marketing Director and Community Champion
Allen Parish Community Healthcare is proud to announce the hiring of Kimberly Caldarera as Marketing Director and Community Champion. As Marketing Director, Kimberly will oversee all marketing, communications, and social media for Allen Parish, as well as community outreach and public relations. The position of Community Champion was created as part of the Delta Regional Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) Program. The purpose is to bring Allen Parish and the community together, and to elevate the community as a whole.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
62-Year-Old Belinda R. Thompson Died In A Fatal Crash On Webster Maricle Road (Vernon Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Belinda R Thompson of [..]
Leesville man charged with timber theft
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Enforcement (LDAF) arrested James Travis Johnson, 48, for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products on August 9.
kalb.com
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
Your Credit Card Info Possibly Stolen At Louisiana Restaurants
If you recently purchased anything from the Southern Classic Chicken or the Burger King in Many, Louisiana, you might want to check your debit or credit card statements to see if you spot anything that doesn't look right. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Desha Laneece Waller of Many,...
kalb.com
“It’s past time that we try something new”: Alexandria Councilman seeking immediate action to curb crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Alexandria City Council held a public hearing to give residents a chance to voice their concerns and offer solutions to slow down the crime rate. Since that meeting, one council member said he is tired of waiting around for ideas to...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash Near Dry Creek (Beauregard Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State police reported a single-vehicle crash that killed the passenger and injured the driver. The crash happened on Highway 113 near Dry Creek. According to Derek Senegal of LSP Troop D, a 2008 Chrysler Sebring [..]
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
westcentralsbest.com
SPSO Announces Three More Indictments in Federal Court
DEVERRICK MARTELL WINFIELD (age-30) of Zwolle was indicted for 2-counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine. JULIUS THEODORE WINFIELD III (age-43) of Zwolle was indicted for 3-counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. CLIFTON DAVIS WILLIAMS (age-47) of Many was indicted for 3-counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1-count of Possession with...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Alma Louise Wardle
Alma Louise Wardle, 94, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Leesville, LA. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday,...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Curtis William Phillips
Curtis William Phillips, 69, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
