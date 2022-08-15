ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Oakdale, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Leesville, LA
State
Louisiana State
KPLC TV

Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Allison Hannah LCSW Joins Child, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Services

Fort Polk School Support Services and Vernon Parish School Board announce the addition of Allison Hannah, LCSW, to Child, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Services. She will be embedded at North Polk and Parkway Elementary Schools to support the needs of JRTC and Fort Polk students, improving access to care and reducing absences from the classroom for military children.
VERNON PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Allen Parish Community Healthcare Announces New Marketing Director and Community Champion

Allen Parish Community Healthcare is proud to announce the hiring of Kimberly Caldarera as Marketing Director and Community Champion. As Marketing Director, Kimberly will oversee all marketing, communications, and social media for Allen Parish, as well as community outreach and public relations. The position of Community Champion was created as part of the Delta Regional Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) Program. The purpose is to bring Allen Parish and the community together, and to elevate the community as a whole.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Leesville man charged with timber theft

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Enforcement (LDAF) arrested James Travis Johnson, 48, for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products on August 9.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
DEQUINCY, LA
107 JAMZ

Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff

A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
westcentralsbest.com

SPSO Announces Three More Indictments in Federal Court

DEVERRICK MARTELL WINFIELD (age-30) of Zwolle was indicted for 2-counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine. JULIUS THEODORE WINFIELD III (age-43) of Zwolle was indicted for 3-counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. CLIFTON DAVIS WILLIAMS (age-47) of Many was indicted for 3-counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1-count of Possession with...
SABINE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Alma Louise Wardle

Alma Louise Wardle, 94, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Leesville, LA. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday,...
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Curtis William Phillips

Curtis William Phillips, 69, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
DERIDDER, LA

