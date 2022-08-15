Allen Parish Community Healthcare is proud to announce the hiring of Kimberly Caldarera as Marketing Director and Community Champion. As Marketing Director, Kimberly will oversee all marketing, communications, and social media for Allen Parish, as well as community outreach and public relations. The position of Community Champion was created as part of the Delta Regional Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) Program. The purpose is to bring Allen Parish and the community together, and to elevate the community as a whole.

ALLEN PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO