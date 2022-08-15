Read full article on original website
Best photos from Packers' joint practices with Saints
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints held joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay. Here are the best photos from the two days of practice:
Aaron Rodgers Meets With Packers WRs After QB’s Rant
The four-time NFL MVP did not call the meeting, but he did speak throughout to give his receiving corps advice.
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers WR Sammy Watkins enjoys 'best practice of camp' to open joint practices
Amidst the inconsistency and repeated mistakes of the young wide receivers, Green Bay Packers veteran Sammy Watkins enjoyed what Aaron Rodgers called his “best practice of camp” on Tuesday during the first of two joint practices with the New Orleans Saints. “Sammy, I thought, had his best practice,”...
Packers Waive/Injured WR Malik Taylor
He will revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after. Taylor caught on with...
Former Eagles WR Travis Fulgham claimed off waivers by the Packers
Travis Fulgham can be a contributor in the NFL, and he may have found the perfect situation to realize that potential. After being waived by the Broncos in the first round of cuts, Fulgham will now catch passes from Aaron Rodgers after being claimed by the Green Bay Packers. Fulgham...
Why Romeo Doubs is best set up to Davante Adams' replacement
The Green Bay Packers were hoping to add a couple of playmakers this offseason at the wide receiver position after the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who both went to the AFC West. Especially because of what Adams did in his time in Green Bay, the team needed to find some sort of potential replacement for him.
Aaron Rodgers issues challenge to Packers young receivers after struggles
Aaron Rodgers wants to see more out of the Green Bay Packers receivers. The superstar QB issued a challenge to Green Bay’s young wide outs following their subpar recent performances, per Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “We’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Reveals Huge Expectations For Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon
There was a lot to take away from the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers didn’t play in the game, but after watching some tape, there was a lot that he shared. The consistency of the wide receivers was something that...
3 Things To Watch For In The Packers Second Preseason Game
This is what every game that Jordan Love is a part of will be about. However, it is important to look at Love’s performance through a certain lens. He improved in the first preseason game. He has looked more comfortable in practice. In this game, it is important that the Packers see more improvement. He was inconsistent in the first game and while the interceptions were not his fault, it would be nice to see a cleaner stat sheet. Love won’t be perfect, but he has to show improvement.
