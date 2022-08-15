ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Packers Waive/Injured WR Malik Taylor

He will revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after. Taylor caught on with...
Yardbarker

Why Romeo Doubs is best set up to Davante Adams' replacement

The Green Bay Packers were hoping to add a couple of playmakers this offseason at the wide receiver position after the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who both went to the AFC West. Especially because of what Adams did in his time in Green Bay, the team needed to find some sort of potential replacement for him.
Yardbarker

3 Things To Watch For In The Packers Second Preseason Game

This is what every game that Jordan Love is a part of will be about. However, it is important to look at Love’s performance through a certain lens. He improved in the first preseason game. He has looked more comfortable in practice. In this game, it is important that the Packers see more improvement. He was inconsistent in the first game and while the interceptions were not his fault, it would be nice to see a cleaner stat sheet. Love won’t be perfect, but he has to show improvement.
GREEN BAY, WI

