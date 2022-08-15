ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

AthlonSports.com

Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Reunion in Tampa: Buccaneers signing veteran edge rusher Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib is headed back to a familiar place, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Nassib began his career in Cleveland, but found his most success once the Browns cut him and he joined the Buccaneers in 2018. In his two seasons in Tampa, Nassib recorded 12.5 sacks, 63 tackles and three forced fumbles while appearing in 17 regular-season games. He'll also find familiarity on the coach staff, as current head coach Todd Bowles was Nassib's defensive coordinator in 2019.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp

For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Clarifies The QB Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to solidify their depth chart at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. The 2022 campaign will be the first that “Big Ben” won’t start after being the undisputed top play-caller for the squad for 18 seasons. Their candidates for selection include Mason Rudolph,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Chiefs Add A Former First-Round Pick On Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with some changes leading into the 2022 NFL season. They won’t have franchise stalwarts Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. Their departures may have a profound impact on both sides of the ball. However, the Chiefs showed decent fight during their preseason game against...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB

I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The 49ers Are Dealing With Injuries To 2 Key Players

The San Francisco 49ers had a fairly auspicious start to their preseason schedule on Friday, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 28-21. The contest was notable for it being Trey Lance‘s first as the team’s full-time starter at quarterback, and he didn’t disappoint. But injuries are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Carl Nassib signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carl Nassib has signed with a new team months after his release by the Las Vegas Raiders. Nassib agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Joining the Bucs should bring back a lot of familiarity for Nassib. The 29-year-old played for Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign RB Max Borghi, Waive/Injured RB Master Teague

Teague will revert to Pittsburgh’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Borghi, 22, was twice named honorable mention All-Pac 12 and led Washington State in rushing in 2019 and 2021. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. During his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers WR Sammy Watkins: 'I'm not there mentally' with Aaron Rodgers yet

The Green Bay Packers' efforts to replace Davante Adams haven't produced early returns. On Wednesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers complained about the team's young group of receivers for their drops and poor route-running. Veteran free agent acquisition Sammy Watkins hasn't had the easiest time gelling with his new quarterback either. "I...
GREEN BAY, WI

