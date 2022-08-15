ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Chamber To Host Fourth Annual Healthcare Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) is set to host their fourth annual Healthcare Forum in October to discuss mental health in the workplace. The forum, designed by local leading healthcare professionals is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia, according to officials with the SCV Chamber.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school

As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Union School District Debates Campus Safety After Parent Poll

Last Monday the Saugus Union School District (SUSD) sent out a poll that asked parents to select their preference between keeping current campus access procedures or leaving the offices unlocked amid receiving complaints that locked doors create an “unwelcome atmosphere.”. In recent weeks the SUSD has reportedly heard from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B' Soleil Still Not Keeping Their Word

B’Soleil, an on-line vitamin store, on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country continues to avoid fulfilling a marketing agreement with KHTS. As KHTS stated in a previous article, “the owners of B’Soleil signed a 6-month signed contract to have KHTS do marketing for them. One month into the agreement, Daniel K. claimed they couldn’t afford to continue with their signed agreement.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Robby Robinson as they discuss troubled kids. Cary starts off the show by talking with Robby about rehabilitation of all people and in particular teenagers today that are out of control. Robby talks with Cary about his work and experience with helping young kids with their out of control tendencies and other bad habits. Robby happens to work as an interventionlist specialist where he has helped and intervened with many kids and families succesfully.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022

Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin talks with his guest Lydia Silva, ALMFT, as they discuss hearing. Frederik starts off the show by bringing in Lydia who happens to be a licensed therapist that is local to Santa Clarita who helps and supports families with hearing disabilities. Lydia specializes in helping families that struggle with hearing and families that have some people that happen to be deaf. Frederik and Lydia give some insight and experience on helping those that born deaf or became deaf in life.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman's decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Summer Pests Pestering Your Pets? It Is Time To Call Unipest

If you and your family have had enough with invasions of mosquitoes, ants, termites, cockroaches, bees or rodents, a call to Unipest Pest Control is your next step. Giving a call to Unipest Pest Control may be the best step you have taken toward fixing your pest problem ever, since their team is top notch and ready for anything.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Things To Do In Historic Lancaster, California

Lancaster, California, is a community of about 170,000 residents. It lies roughly an hour north of the city of Los Angeles. Highlights in its rich history include the nearby discoveries of borax in 1872, gold in 1898, and the area’s eminent aviation industry. There are a couple of conflicting...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Quail Fire Breaks Out Near Castaic Animal Shelter

A brush fire broke out within a few hundred yards of the Castaic Animal Shelter on Wednesday. The brush fire, named the Quail Fire, was reported at about 5:29 p.m. Wednesday near the 5 Freeway and Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, very close to the Castaic Animal Shelter, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
CASTAIC, CA

