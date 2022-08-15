Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf RockFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Chamber To Host Fourth Annual Healthcare Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) is set to host their fourth annual Healthcare Forum in October to discuss mental health in the workplace. The forum, designed by local leading healthcare professionals is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia, according to officials with the SCV Chamber.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – Senior Center, Comfort Keepers, and Fun Events — August 17, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school
As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Union School District Debates Campus Safety After Parent Poll
Last Monday the Saugus Union School District (SUSD) sent out a poll that asked parents to select their preference between keeping current campus access procedures or leaving the offices unlocked amid receiving complaints that locked doors create an “unwelcome atmosphere.”. In recent weeks the SUSD has reportedly heard from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil Still Not Keeping Their Word
B’Soleil, an on-line vitamin store, on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country continues to avoid fulfilling a marketing agreement with KHTS. As KHTS stated in a previous article, “the owners of B’Soleil signed a 6-month signed contract to have KHTS do marketing for them. One month into the agreement, Daniel K. claimed they couldn’t afford to continue with their signed agreement.”
Parents Announce $18M Settlement of Suit Over Son's Classroom Death
The parents of an 8-year-old special-needs child who died in 2017 less than a week after falling out of his chair in class said Wednesday they settled their negligence/wrongful death suit against the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District for $18 million.
Santa Clarita Radio
City To Host Ground Breaking Event For INCLUSIVE PLAY Area AT WEST CREEK PARK
The City of Santa Clarita invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second inclusive play area in the City. These inclusive play areas allow park goers to further develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills, according to officials. A few features included in the expansion are a Bankshot...
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Robby Robinson as they discuss troubled kids. Cary starts off the show by talking with Robby about rehabilitation of all people and in particular teenagers today that are out of control. Robby talks with Cary about his work and experience with helping young kids with their out of control tendencies and other bad habits. Robby happens to work as an interventionlist specialist where he has helped and intervened with many kids and families succesfully.
Missing Students, Emptying Schools: LA Unified Faces A Hard Future. What Leaders Are Doing To Change Course
The nation's second largest school district had a good first day of the 2022 school year, but its leader says there's room for growth.
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022
Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin talks with his guest Lydia Silva, ALMFT, as they discuss hearing. Frederik starts off the show by bringing in Lydia who happens to be a licensed therapist that is local to Santa Clarita who helps and supports families with hearing disabilities. Lydia specializes in helping families that struggle with hearing and families that have some people that happen to be deaf. Frederik and Lydia give some insight and experience on helping those that born deaf or became deaf in life.
LAUSD welcoming students back to school with new COVID rules, safety warnings, more teachers
Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school on Monday as Los Angeles Unified School District opened its new year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
Vaccines urged in California as polio, ‘a completely preventable disease,’ resurges in NY
Polio is circulating in New York, raising fears in California that the viral disease may next spread to the West Coast. A case confirmed in New York in July was the first in nearly a decade, and officials said that finding one case could indicate that there are hundreds more. On Friday, the virus was […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Summer Pests Pestering Your Pets? It Is Time To Call Unipest
If you and your family have had enough with invasions of mosquitoes, ants, termites, cockroaches, bees or rodents, a call to Unipest Pest Control is your next step. Giving a call to Unipest Pest Control may be the best step you have taken toward fixing your pest problem ever, since their team is top notch and ready for anything.
Santa Clarita Radio
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Things To Do In Historic Lancaster, California
Lancaster, California, is a community of about 170,000 residents. It lies roughly an hour north of the city of Los Angeles. Highlights in its rich history include the nearby discoveries of borax in 1872, gold in 1898, and the area’s eminent aviation industry. There are a couple of conflicting...
foxla.com
Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
Santa Clarita Radio
Quail Fire Breaks Out Near Castaic Animal Shelter
A brush fire broke out within a few hundred yards of the Castaic Animal Shelter on Wednesday. The brush fire, named the Quail Fire, was reported at about 5:29 p.m. Wednesday near the 5 Freeway and Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, very close to the Castaic Animal Shelter, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
Comments / 0