Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Robby Robinson as they discuss troubled kids. Cary starts off the show by talking with Robby about rehabilitation of all people and in particular teenagers today that are out of control. Robby talks with Cary about his work and experience with helping young kids with their out of control tendencies and other bad habits. Robby happens to work as an interventionlist specialist where he has helped and intervened with many kids and families succesfully.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO