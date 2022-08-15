Read full article on original website
WOOD
GRPD: 6-month-old in stolen car found safe
A 6-month-old was found safe after a car was stolen with the infant inside Wednesday, Grand Rapids police say. (Aug. 17, 2022)
WOOD
Defense seeks GRPD training records in Lyoya murder case
The defense team for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya has requested the preliminary hearing be adjourned while it works to get more information from the police department. (Aug. 18, 2022)
WOOD
Court document: Man admitted shooting at shop owner, customer, officer
A man accused of opening fire during an attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him has been charged with 17 criminal counts. (Aug. 18, 2022)
WOOD
Robbery suspect heard firing shots at KDPS officer in body cam footage
Body cam footage released by Kalamazoo police on Monday shows an armed robbery suspect shooting at an officer. (Aug. 15, 2022)
WOOD
Audit: Grand Haven school admin likely embezzled $1M
A forensic audit report has found that a former Grand Haven Area Public Schools administrator likely stole nearly a million dollars from the district. (Aug. 16, 2022)
WOOD
Kalamazoo police chief on leave after harassment claims
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief is off the job after allegations of harassment were filed against him. (Aug. 16, 2022)
WOOD
Hearing tips to help improve your quality of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. If you have little ones who enjoy exploring Building, climbing, and bubbles, Thursday, August 18th is the night to head to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. They are open late tonight until 7pm. Bring the whole family out and enjoy a great time together with the kids!
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 081722
Any evening shower will dissipate southeast of Grand Rapids this evening with a clear to mostly clear sky developing. The lows will bottom out in the upper 50s as the wind goes calm.
WOOD
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services celebrates new office
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has exciting news – they just moved into their new offices at the Special Olympics Building. Deb joins us today to talk all about their exciting grand opening for the public today at 5pm and also how they help the deaf and hard of hearing community in West Michigan.
WOOD
Make sure you’re getting accurate retirement informatio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There seems to be so much information on retirement out there, but how do you know if it’s good advice and if it will lead you to a successful retirement?. Joining us today to discuss is Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of...
WOOD
Lake Michigan Nearshore Water Temperatures Stay Cool
The pic. above is the thermometer taking the water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland (MI) State Park this morning. It was a bone-chilling 50 degrees! We had a classic case of upwelling late last week. The water temperature at Grand Haven State Park fell 25° in 24 hours!
WOOD
Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 18, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After record-breaking rainfall moved into West Michigan last weekend, the active pattern continues this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms look likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday. While the severe threat remains low, heavy rainfall is likely. This will mark the third weekend in a row that Grand Rapids has seen measurable rain.
WOOD
Spectrum Health offers new services for LGBTQIA+ community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recently, Spectrum Health added a new patient navigator service dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here to tell us more is Dr. Rima Shah, Department Chief of Primary Care Services and Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Primary Care Operations. Spectrum Health.
WOOD
Whole Foods taps GR artisan soap maker to fill shelves
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re sniffing the air in a certain section of Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, it won’t take long to find Maggie Ann Soap Co. “People say… that they can smell my house from the street or something, and I can’t. But I guess it’s ‘cause I live here,” said company founder Maggie McGuinness.
WOOD
Be diligent about planning for your retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins...
WOOD
A family farm that’s unlike any other
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
WOOD
Young adults discuss impacts of police violence at poetry event
Dozens gathered in the Wealthy Street Theater on Wednesday to hear stories from young adults as they talked about their experiences with the impact of police violence. (Aug. 17, 2022)
WOOD
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
WOOD
Experience peach season at Anderson & Girls Orchards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re embarking on a big season of change – school is starting back, the weather is starting to cool a big and fall is right around the corner! You may not love the summer ending but there are good things that come with the changing of the season, including fun activities and in-season fruits and vegetables!
