Hearing tips to help improve your quality of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. If you have little ones who enjoy exploring Building, climbing, and bubbles, Thursday, August 18th is the night to head to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. They are open late tonight until 7pm. Bring the whole family out and enjoy a great time together with the kids!
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services celebrates new office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has exciting news – they just moved into their new offices at the Special Olympics Building. Deb joins us today to talk all about their exciting grand opening for the public today at 5pm and also how they help the deaf and hard of hearing community in West Michigan.
Make sure you’re getting accurate retirement informatio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There seems to be so much information on retirement out there, but how do you know if it’s good advice and if it will lead you to a successful retirement?. Joining us today to discuss is Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of...
Lake Michigan Nearshore Water Temperatures Stay Cool

The pic. above is the thermometer taking the water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland (MI) State Park this morning. It was a bone-chilling 50 degrees! We had a classic case of upwelling late last week. The water temperature at Grand Haven State Park fell 25° in 24 hours!
Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 18, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After record-breaking rainfall moved into West Michigan last weekend, the active pattern continues this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms look likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday. While the severe threat remains low, heavy rainfall is likely. This will mark the third weekend in a row that Grand Rapids has seen measurable rain.
Spectrum Health offers new services for LGBTQIA+ community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recently, Spectrum Health added a new patient navigator service dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here to tell us more is Dr. Rima Shah, Department Chief of Primary Care Services and Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Primary Care Operations. Spectrum Health.
Whole Foods taps GR artisan soap maker to fill shelves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re sniffing the air in a certain section of Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, it won’t take long to find Maggie Ann Soap Co. “People say… that they can smell my house from the street or something, and I can’t. But I guess it’s ‘cause I live here,” said company founder Maggie McGuinness.
Be diligent about planning for your retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins...
A family farm that’s unlike any other

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
Experience peach season at Anderson & Girls Orchards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re embarking on a big season of change – school is starting back, the weather is starting to cool a big and fall is right around the corner! You may not love the summer ending but there are good things that come with the changing of the season, including fun activities and in-season fruits and vegetables!
