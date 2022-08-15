Missouri Senate's hard-right Conservative Caucus disbands following primary election

The Missouri Senate's Conservative Caucus, a hardline group of Republicans who have pushed against both Democrats and fellow members of the GOP in their quest to enact certain right-wing priorities, is disbanding.

In a letter released Monday, five of the group's members called for "a new coalition of leadership" in Jefferson City's upper chamber, aiming to "seek unity within a single majority caucus ... under exclusively the Republican banner."

"It is time for the Republican Caucus to go fully on offense," they wrote.

The letter was signed by Sens. Rick Brattin of Harrisonville, Bill Eigel of Weldon Springs, Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg, Andrew Koenig of St. Louis County and Mike Moon of Ash Grove. It did not include signatures from Sen. Eric Burlison of Battlefield, the Republican nominee for the U.S. House in southwest Missouri, and Sen. Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis, who is term limited and leaving the chamber at the end of the year.

Their announcement comes as a stark departure following the end of this year's legislative session , which was defined by frequent and extended feuds between the caucus and Republican leadership.

Days-long filibusters and screaming matches on the floor capitalized strident disagreements over how the GOP supermajority should draw congressional maps and handle other legislation, such as bans on transgender student-athletes and vaccination mandates. At one point, a bipartisan coalition of members held a press conference decrying the Conservative Caucus as "obstructionists" and calling for them to stand down.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, a Columbia Republican and one of the frequent targets of the caucus' criticism, told 93.9 The Eagle on Tuesday morning that "I'm not sure it's news that a group of Republicans say they want to be Republicans again."

"I've said it anywhere that anybody will listen, as long as there's someone who is willing to work with me, who's willing to respect the Senate, respect the people in the Senate, wants to get stuff done, I'll work with anybody," Rowden said.

In a statement on Twitter Monday evening, Rowden said he was "happy these five senators want to join the team that has been leading the conservative fight in Missouri."

The tense dynamics within the party bled into primary elections this summer, in which a slew of right-wing candidates aligned with the caucus challenged both sitting senators and open seats. Sen. Bill White, the assistant majority floor leader from Joplin, lost to right-wing challenger Jill Carter; other incumbents, like Springfield Sen. Lincoln Hough, fended off their opponents.

Entering next year's legislative session, it seemed likely that the five signees would remain in the Conservative Caucus, which was founded in 2018, with other primary winners likely to ally with them if not formally join their ranks. The group's dissolution will likely result in more informal coalitions, as ideological differences within the chamber and party remain.

"Moving forward, there is no need for us to be defensive about passing good legislation— we believe the class of Republican nominees vying to fill open and existing Missouri Senate seats would demand the same results we have been looking for these past four years," they wrote.

Moon, a southwest Missouri senator who had been among the most vocal members of the caucus last session, told the News-Leader he believed "there was a perception that maybe we were maybe holding things up unnecessarily, or throwing tantrums because we weren't getting our way, and that's not really the way it was."

"We have a situation coming up next year with new leaders, and we thought it would be a good time to extend an olive branch in a sense and say well, we're not the so-called 'Chaos Caucus.' We will officially disband and do whatever it takes to work together. But that working together has to be prefaced on the Missouri Republican Party platform ."

Moon said that meant staying away from several prominent pieces of legislation that have had the support of other Republicans — a prescription drug monitoring program and an increase of the state's gas tax among them.

Criticism toward party leadership remained in the letter announcing the group's disbandment. The members wrote that top senators committed "continual breaches of trust" that "led to not only a deterioration of traditions and norms within the chamber, but also a decline in the influence and proper role of the Missouri Senate as the primary deliberative body in Jefferson City."

"The next leadership team must do better, and we commit ourselves to supporting any Senator who will empower each member of the Missouri Senate to have their voice heard," the group wrote. "We are hopeful this olive branch to our Republican colleagues will be well received and ask that they commit to working with us for the good of Missouri and the Republican Party."

Rowden, who said in the radio interview he "fully expects to be the next president of the Senate," said the caucus' former members have "got some work to do" to rebuild bridges and attempt to run for leadership positions in the chamber.

"If they can salvage those relationships in a meaningful way, then I think they can have a seat at the table," Rowden said.

Moon said he "imagines there will be some competition" for president of the Senate, a position that assigns legislation to committees and effectively steers the chamber's policy priorities.

The Senate will re-convene next month for both the legislature's annual veto session and an expected special session focused on cutting income tax and passing tax credits for agricultural industries. Lawmakers will return in early January for the next regular session.

