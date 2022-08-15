Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
Seattle Seahawks Make Unfortunate Drew Lock Announcement
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the team's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Tuesday. This news comes on the same day that Lock earned his first practice reps as the team's QB1. The former Denver Broncos...
NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith
The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
Melvin Gordon on Javonte Williams: Broncos 'want Vonte to be the guy'
According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos want running back Javonte Williams "to be the guy." Despite Gordon's previous role in Denver's offense, it appears Williams will be their lead back in his second NFL season. With recent hype surrounding the 22-year old's potential utilization, Williams' current draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues according to Fantasy Football Calculator stands in the second round while Gordon has been drafted on average in the eighth.
Did Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
After being dealt to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for David Robertson, young right-hander Ben Brown chases continued success on the Northside.
Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?
One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Teven Jenkins seizes a spot with the Chicago Bears’ first team
Teven Jenkins has had a long road to the first team. The Chicago Bears had Teven Jenkins taking reps at right guard with the first team. He replaces Michael Schofield who had a less than stellar performance during Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs where he gave up a sack.
Chicago Bears look back: Wendell Davis 1988-1993
Wendell Davis was a more than capable receiver in the days of Mike Ditka’s “smashmouth” offense. For those that remember the Mike Ditka years of the Chicago Bears, there was always a dominant defense and an offense predicated on the “smashmouth” fundamental of establishing a strong running identity. Passing was not the focal point and this was nothing new for a franchise that went nearly 30 years between 3,000 yard passers (1962 to 1991) and 25 years between 1,000 yard receivers (1970 to 1995). Wide receivers seldom approached 1,000 yards during Ditka’s tenure and it wasn’t for a lack of talent, with Willie Gault and Dennis McKinnon just a couple of the talented pass catchers on the roster. One receiver nearly eclipsed the mark in 1991: Wendell Davis.
Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury
Undrafted rookie Justin Lewis, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in July, has suffered a torn right ACL and is out indefinitely.
WATCH: Brian Baldinger breaks down film of Broncos WR Brandon Johnson
Even before starting wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a season-ending ACL injury, undrafted rookie receiver Brandon Johnson had been turning heads at Denver Broncos training camp this summer. With Patrick now sidelined, Johnson has a real opportunity to make the 53-man roster, and he’s taking advantage of it....
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
Here is Bulls’ full 82-game schedule for 2022-23
The draft, free agency and Summer League are officially behind us, which means the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. For the Chicago Bulls, the campaign will be an important one. Last season saw marked improvements, from finishing outside of the play-in picture in 2020-21...
