Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There’s no good reason for the Cleveland Browns to not sign J.C. Tretter
The Cleveland Browns are in need of some help, so why not bring back J.C. Tretter?. J.C. Tretter is, in my opinion, a Top 5 center in the league. I agree wholeheartedly that he’s being blackballed from the league due to his position with the NFL Players Association. Most billionaires don’t like unions and Tretter is the head of the players. So I’m not surprised to find out that there are players in the league that think Tretter is getting shafted.
Yardbarker
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
AthlonSports.com
Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear
This Thursday morning, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement regarding a new punishment for Deshaun Watson. He's being suspended 11 games and fined $5 million. It puts the saga to an end. Browns GM Andrew Berry met with reporters this Thursday afternoon to discuss Deshaun Watson's punishment. He was...
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat for the Colts, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Allie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
CBS Sports
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ryan Izzo: Released by Panthers
Izzo was released after the Panthers added Josh Watson to their roster, the Panthers' website reports. After posting 313 yards over two seasons with the Patriots in 2019 and 2020, Izzo played in one game last year for the Titans. He was signed by the Panthers on August 11 but was let go in less than one week. He'll look to catch on as a depth option elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Activated off active/PUP list
The Raiders activated Mullen (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list, and he returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Mullen started training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, and while he was limited to only five games in 2021 due to a toe issue, it's unclear if the two issues were related. The 2019 second-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before he returns to game action, but once fully healthy, he figures to garner a prominent role in Las Vegas' secondary.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Set to fill in for Watson
Brissett is in line to work as the Browns' starting QB to begin the coming season, with teammate Deshaun Watson slated to serve an 11-game suspension, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports. With Watson unavailable until Week 13, Brissett is in line to serve as Cleveland's starting QB through the team's...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Deion Jones: Nearing return
Jones (shoulder) said Thursday that he is "getting close" to coming off the Falcons' PUP list this preseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jones was seen on Atlanta's practice field for the first time Thursday since landing on the team's PUP list at the opening of training camp, per Ledbetter. The 27-year-old, who is set to earn a team-high $20.05 salary in 2022, underwent shoulder surgery in May, thus leaving Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker to take over Atlanta's first-team reps at inside linebacker this offseason. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith also said, "we have him every day working," though he still refused to place a timeline on Jones' official return to the field heading into the regular season.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing
Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspension: Here's how much Browns odds have dipped since QB's 11-game punishment
The Browns will be without Deshaun Watson, their most prized and polarizing addition of 2022, for the first 11 games of this season after the NFL and NFL Players Association negotiated a suspension for the star quarterback. Accordingly, oddsmakers are already lowering expectations for Cleveland. Hours after Watson's final punishment was announced, Caesars Sportsbook projects the Browns are now far from locks to post a winning record, while dropping them outside the top 15 Super Bowl favorites.
CBS Sports
Bears' Javin White: Out for season
White will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. White injured his knee on a Chiefs' kickoff return in Saturday's preseason contest and did not return to the game. The announcement of his season-ending torn ACL injury comes just 10 days after the veteran linebacker was signed by the Bears. White will now turn his attention to his recovery in hopes to be ready for the 2023 season.
