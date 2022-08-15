Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, LouisianaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
Related
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Activated off active/PUP list
The Raiders activated Mullen (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list, and he returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Mullen started training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, and while he was limited to only five games in 2021 due to a toe issue, it's unclear if the two issues were related. The 2019 second-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before he returns to game action, but once fully healthy, he figures to garner a prominent role in Las Vegas' secondary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat for the Colts, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Allie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ryan Izzo: Released by Panthers
Izzo was released after the Panthers added Josh Watson to their roster, the Panthers' website reports. After posting 313 yards over two seasons with the Patriots in 2019 and 2020, Izzo played in one game last year for the Titans. He was signed by the Panthers on August 11 but was let go in less than one week. He'll look to catch on as a depth option elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Deion Jones: Nearing return
Jones (shoulder) said Thursday that he is "getting close" to coming off the Falcons' PUP list this preseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jones was seen on Atlanta's practice field for the first time Thursday since landing on the team's PUP list at the opening of training camp, per Ledbetter. The 27-year-old, who is set to earn a team-high $20.05 salary in 2022, underwent shoulder surgery in May, thus leaving Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker to take over Atlanta's first-team reps at inside linebacker this offseason. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith also said, "we have him every day working," though he still refused to place a timeline on Jones' official return to the field heading into the regular season.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Set to fill in for Watson
Brissett is in line to work as the Browns' starting QB to begin the coming season, with teammate Deshaun Watson slated to serve an 11-game suspension, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports. With Watson unavailable until Week 13, Brissett is in line to serve as Cleveland's starting QB through the team's...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing
Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Officially recalled prior to start
Patino was recalled from Triple-A Durham ahead of Thursday's start against the Royals, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino was sent to the minors July 23, and he posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 9.2 innings over three starts following his demotion. The Rays are in the midst of a stretch in which they're playing 17 games in 17 days, so the right-hander will return to the big leagues to start Thursday's home matchup. It's not yet clear whether Patino will make another turn through the rotation following Thursday's outing, and it's possible that the decision will be made based on how he performs against Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Big day at the plate
Grissom went 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's loss against the Mets. The 21-year-old continues to produce for Atlanta with two more hits, three RBI and his second steal of the season. He has hit safely in seven out of eight of the games he has played in this year with multi-hit efforts in five of those. The rookie also now has 30 stolen bases across all levels this season. He is looking like a stud for the Braves, and it will be interesting to see how skipper Brian Snitker handles Grissom and infield duties once Ozzie Albies returns.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Dealing with hernia issue
Coach Pete Carroll said Walker didn't practice Tuesday due to "a little hernia issue," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. On the same day that Rashaad Penny (groin) got back on the practice field, Walker wasn't present for drills. Carroll didn't provide much more information about the reason for Walker's absence, but it may impact his availability for Thursday's preseason game versus the Bears. If Walker is unable to suit up, Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Darwin Thompson and Josh Johnson would compose the Seahawks backfield.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Jason Delay: Retreats to bench
Delay is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox. Delay started behind the plate in four of the Pirates' last five games, but he could see his opportunities take a hit now that Tyler Heineman -- who will start at catcher Thursday -- is back from a brief stint on the injured list. Before missing time with a right groin strain, the switch-hitting Heineman had occupied the larger side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Delay, who has done his best work against southpaws (111 wRC+ in 42 plate appearances).
Comments / 0