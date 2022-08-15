Read full article on original website
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat for the Colts, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Allie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
Panthers' Ryan Izzo: Released by Panthers
Izzo was released after the Panthers added Josh Watson to their roster, the Panthers' website reports. After posting 313 yards over two seasons with the Patriots in 2019 and 2020, Izzo played in one game last year for the Titans. He was signed by the Panthers on August 11 but was let go in less than one week. He'll look to catch on as a depth option elsewhere.
Falcons' Deion Jones: Nearing return
Jones (shoulder) said Thursday that he is "getting close" to coming off the Falcons' PUP list this preseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jones was seen on Atlanta's practice field for the first time Thursday since landing on the team's PUP list at the opening of training camp, per Ledbetter. The 27-year-old, who is set to earn a team-high $20.05 salary in 2022, underwent shoulder surgery in May, thus leaving Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker to take over Atlanta's first-team reps at inside linebacker this offseason. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith also said, "we have him every day working," though he still refused to place a timeline on Jones' official return to the field heading into the regular season.
Raiders' Darren Waller: Back at practice
Waller (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Waller had been held out of practice the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring issue that Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted wasn't considered serious. Now that he's back on the field, the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end will have an opportunity to re-establish his key role in a passing offense that added star wideout Davante Adams to the mix this offseason.
Bears' Javin White: Out for season
White will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. White injured his knee on a Chiefs' kickoff return in Saturday's preseason contest and did not return to the game. The announcement of his season-ending torn ACL injury comes just 10 days after the veteran linebacker was signed by the Bears. White will now turn his attention to his recovery in hopes to be ready for the 2023 season.
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Set to fill in for Watson
Brissett is in line to work as the Browns' starting QB to begin the coming season, with teammate Deshaun Watson slated to serve an 11-game suspension, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports. With Watson unavailable until Week 13, Brissett is in line to serve as Cleveland's starting QB through the team's...
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Will not play Thursday
Lock will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is unfortunate timing for Lock, as he handled all of the first-team reps at practice Tuesday and was slated to draw the start against Chicago. While coach Pete Carroll maintains that Geno Smith is the team's No. 1 quarterback, the starting opportunity would have been a chance for Lock to make an impression. He will now have to wait until he's cleared to return to practice in order to prepare for his next chance to see game action, which would come in the Seahawks' preseason finale Aug. 26. In his absence, Smith and Jacob Eason are the lone healthy quarterbacks on the Seahawks roster.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Dealing with hernia issue
Coach Pete Carroll said Walker didn't practice Tuesday due to "a little hernia issue," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. On the same day that Rashaad Penny (groin) got back on the practice field, Walker wasn't present for drills. Carroll didn't provide much more information about the reason for Walker's absence, but it may impact his availability for Thursday's preseason game versus the Bears. If Walker is unable to suit up, Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Darwin Thompson and Josh Johnson would compose the Seahawks backfield.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held out with sore knee
Smith-Schuster missed Tuesday's practice due to knee soreness, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Smith-Schuster otherwise seems to have been healthy since signing with the Chiefs, following an injury-marred final season in Pittsburgh. While he finished the preseason opener without a target, Smith-Schuster was on the field for every snap QB Patrick Mahomes took, getting a bit more first-team run than Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a lot more than Mecole Hardman. There should be more opportunities for Hardman (and rookie Skyy Moore) in the regular season when the Chiefs use three-wide formations more often -- a configuration where Smith-Schuster figures to see a lot of slot snaps. It's unclear if the sore knee is a threat to the 25-year-old's availability for an upcoming exhibition with Washington this Saturday.
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Drawing closer to game action
Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a hamstring injury which lingered into training...
Steelers survive injury scare during final day of training camp as Cam Heyward exits practice early
LATROBE, Pa. -- The scene was picturesque at the start of the Steelers' final training camp practice. The fans were engaged, the coaches were lively and the players seemed to have an extra pep in their step as they looked to end camp on a high note. The scene temporarily...
Deshaun Watson suspension: Here's how much Browns odds have dipped since QB's 11-game punishment
The Browns will be without Deshaun Watson, their most prized and polarizing addition of 2022, for the first 11 games of this season after the NFL and NFL Players Association negotiated a suspension for the star quarterback. Accordingly, oddsmakers are already lowering expectations for Cleveland. Hours after Watson's final punishment was announced, Caesars Sportsbook projects the Browns are now far from locks to post a winning record, while dropping them outside the top 15 Super Bowl favorites.
Reds' Joey Votto: Requires season-ending surgery
Votto will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto wasn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, and he's apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that will end his season. The 38-year-old struggled to get things going in 2022 and slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 31 runs over 91 games. Matt Reynolds should see increased playing time at first base until Mike Moustakas (calf) is cleared to return. It's not yet clear whether Votto is expected to be healthy in time for spring training in 2023.
Panthers' Bradley Bozeman: Suffers leg injury
Bozeman suffered a leg injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots and was carted to the locker room, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Bozeman sustained the injury during an 11-on-11 period, and he was down for a few minutes before limping off and heading to the cart. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but he 27-year-old shouldn't be expected to be available for Friday's preseason matchup with New England.
