Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
Top Prospect Destined for Wrigley Mound
Seventh ranked Chicago Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks has found success in recent Double-A promotion
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs free agency options for 2023
Who are some potential options for the Chicago Cubs when free agency opens?. The Chicago Cubs have less than 50 games remaining in the regular season. Their record has fans already looking towards next season. It appears that the Cubs will be ready to spend once the offseason rolls around. The front office will be looking to continue building the next core. Their biggest deals from the last free agency period included Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman.
Yardbarker
Watch: Nationals ban two fans after exchange with Cubs' Willson Contreras
In the top of the 10th inning of the Tuesday evening game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals held at Nationals Park, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered a sacrifice fly to hand the visitors what ultimately became a temporary lead. As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, he appeared to exchange some not-so-pleasant words with two individuals who were sporting Nationals jerseys:
numberfire.com
Seiya Suzuki sitting for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki will take a seat for the day game after a night game, breaking a streak of 11 straight starts. Nelson Velazquez will cover right field and hit sixth.
Podcast: What to watch for over Cubs' final 2 months
It has been a rough season for Cubs fans but there are things they should take note of as the season winds down. David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins break down what every fan should be looking out for over the final two months — including players to watch, how David Ross will manage the final games, who the Cubs could bring up from the minors and a lot more.
Cubs Prospect Amaya Tallies Three Hits for Tennessee
Miguel Amaya, put together an encouraging performance as he tries to get back into a groove with the Tennessee Smokies.
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Thursday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Wisdom will take a seat after going hitless on Wednesday. Zach McKinstry will move to third base and bat eighth while Nick Madrigal will return to second base and the leadoff spot. P.J. Higgins will make another start on first and bat seventh.
FOX Sports
Nationals play the Cubs leading series 1-0
Chicago Cubs (47-67, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (39-78, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.63 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-16, 7.02 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -161, Nationals +136; over/under is 8 1/2...
Wisdom’s double in 11th propels Cubs to 7-5 win over Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Wisdom drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 on Tuesday night after losing a 4-0 lead. Wisdom led off the inning with a double down the left-field line against Victor Arano (1-1), scoring automatic...
Yardbarker
Cubs Activate Brault, Option Espinoza on Wednesday
Brault spent the early portion of the season on the IL while rehabbing a tricep injury. However, he was activated roughly one month ago and pitched well before returning to the IL. The 30-year-old south paw has yet to allow a run in five appearances and 5.2 innings of work. He has yielded three walks and three hits while striking out five.
numberfire.com
Adam Engel idle Thursday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Engel will return to the bench after covering center field on Wednesday. Eloy Jimenez, A.J. Pollock, and Gavin Sheets will start across the outfield for the White Sox on Thursday afternoon.
