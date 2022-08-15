ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Former Bulls’ Forward Pau Gasol to Have Jersey Retired By Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they will retire Pau Gasol’s jersey during the upcoming NBA season. Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, the 2001-02 NBA Rookie of the Year, and a two-time NBA Champion. He averaged 17 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 1.6 BPG across 1,226 games with five different teams. The Spanish big man was a key factor in the two championships he won alongside Kobe Bryant with the Lakers. His illustrious playing career is Hall of Fame worthy, an honor he may also receive in 2023.
NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers

As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
McCutchen has 19th multihomer game in 5-3 win over Dodgers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered twice, Hunter Renfroe also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday to split the four-game series. McCutchen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for his 19th career multi-homer game and first since June 1, 2021, when he also hit a pair for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 17-3 blowout of the Cincinnati Reds. His homers on Thursday were a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third. Renfroe, who went 3 for 3, added a two-run homer in the fifth to help the Brewers build a 5-0 lead. Renfroe also singled in the third and doubled off the center-field wall in the eighth. Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney (1-1) gave up all three homers. He struck out 10 but allowed five runs, five hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.
