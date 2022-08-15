MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered twice, Hunter Renfroe also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday to split the four-game series. McCutchen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for his 19th career multi-homer game and first since June 1, 2021, when he also hit a pair for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 17-3 blowout of the Cincinnati Reds. His homers on Thursday were a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third. Renfroe, who went 3 for 3, added a two-run homer in the fifth to help the Brewers build a 5-0 lead. Renfroe also singled in the third and doubled off the center-field wall in the eighth. Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney (1-1) gave up all three homers. He struck out 10 but allowed five runs, five hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

