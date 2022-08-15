Read full article on original website
Jurors listen to confession tape on day 2 of Carlos Rodriquez sentencing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the second day of testimony as a jury considers the sentence for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez has already pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos, but the jury will decide his sentence. Rodriquez is facing five to 99 years or life in prison.
KCBD
Family of Zoe Campos details heartbreak at Carlos Rodriquez murder trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On the evening of Nov 17, 2013, 18-year-old Zoe Campos was last seen on surveillance video with her sister at Copper Caboose Restaurant near Avenue Q. After dinner, Zoe and her sister headed back to her apartment at 3532 50th Street. This was the last time any member of Zoe’s family saw her before she went missing in Nov of 2013. Police searched, but found no leads in Campos’ disappearance for nearly five years.
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
everythinglubbock.com
Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release...
Suspect in Schlotsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
fox34.com
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today. On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
FMO identify Schlotsky’s arson suspect, ask for help finding him
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation unit is asking for information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Blair Warner in connection to an arson on August 2 in the 3700 block of 19th Street. A Lubbock Schlotsky’s location on 19th Street was burglarized twice in July and a fire was set there […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
Lubbock Police searching for 2nd suspect in early August homicide
Lubbock Police said a $5,000 reward was offered for information on a second suspect in the deadly shooting of Brandon Lloyd, 22, on August 7 in the 100 block of East 42nd Street.
everythinglubbock.com
Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
Police reveal new details, shooting that left one seriously hurt in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details Tuesday about a shooting that left one person seriously injured early Monday morning. LPD said officers were called to the 2700 block of East Colgate Street at 1:07 a.m. Margie Johnsons, 69, was hurt in a drive-by shooting, according to police. LPD said her injuries […]
Initial reports indicate stabbing in Central Lubbock, LPD says details not yet confirmed
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to a hospital after reports of a stabbing in the 1800 block of 38th Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. While police did initially say it was a stabbing, LPD later said the exact nature of the altercation had not yet been confirmed. The call came […]
KCBD
Puppies thrown in dumpsters saved by The Good Dog Gang rescue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Good Dog Gang is run by two Lubbock sisters. Heather and Sarah Rothwell started this rescue about a year ago. Sarah is the Director of Animal Welfare for The Good Dog Gang and she said they started it by accident. “It was just supposed to...
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Torrez gets 30 years for seriously injuring daughter in 2017
LUBBOCK, Texas — Arthur Torrez, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for seriously injuring his daughter in 2017. A jury found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. Torrez’s attorneys argued he should be sentenced to five to 10 years and that he was a good candidate for probation. The […]
One seriously injured in Monday morning shooting, East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street. One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, LPD said. No one was taken into custody at the time. This is a developing story.
Manslaughter arrest in Lubbock, details of case not fully disclosed
Devorian Dewayne Johnson, 21, was charged with manslaughter. However, much of the case remains closed off from public view.
KCBD
Lubbock family champions ‘Reese’s Law,’ placing more safety measures on button battery products
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Lubbock 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith sparked a national conversation, and now her name is engraved in legislation. President Biden signed Reese’s Law on Tuesday night, honoring Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after swallowing a button battery that slipped out of a remote control. Reese’s mother, Trista, began the effort, which can now protect millions of children.
